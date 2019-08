The body found in a vehicle on Old U.S. 421 near Cox Mill Road on Monday has been identified as 27-year old Jason Wayne Sparks of Hamptonville. A wrecked vehicle down an embankment was reported to N.C. Highway Patrol at 5:36 p.m. on Monday. It is believed the crash happened several days prior to being discovered.

Trooper N. Moultrie said the passenger vehicle was traveling West on Old U.S. 421 near Cox Mill Road when it ran off the road, down an embankment and struck a tree.