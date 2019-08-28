160-year-old tree comes down

Bill Colvard | The Tribune One of the last crop of Osage oranges produced by a 160-year-old tree on West Main Street. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune A workman climbs to the top of a 160-year-old Osage Orange tree in Elkin. -

ELKIN — An exotic tree with a fabled past in Elkin met its end Aug. 21 after a long illness.

The tree, an Osage Orange tree, was brought to Elkin by town founder Richard Gwyn on his return from a trip to Mississippi in the middle of the 19th century, according to a legend told by Elizabeth Randleman, a Surry Historical Society member who owns Gwyn’s 1832 farmhouse, the oldest house in Elkin.

“He threw a stick into the yard that he brought home with him,” said Randleman, “and it grew into that tree.”

An Osage Orange tree can be expected to reach 25 to 50 feet high at maturity and have a trunk of one to three feet in diameter. After an estimated lifespan of 160 years, the one on West Main Street was much, much bigger than that.

When Richard Gwyn built his house, known as Cedar Point, in 1832, the farm encompassed 6,000 acres, according to Randleman, The property is considerably smaller now, as bits and pieces were sold off and neighboring homes built. The Osage Orange tree was on the property of Robert and Eris Ball, who live next door.

“When we moved in, we had some tree work done,” said Eris Ball, “and they put cables in it to try to hold it together. But it just continued to die. It was 75% dead when we took it down. We didn’t want to endanger anyone’s safety. It had to come down.”

Jerry Chandler of EZ-Tree in Pilot Mountain, who took the tree down with his son, Elijah Chandler, said, “This is only the second of these trees I’ve dealt with in my life. The tree is split, and it was going to fall.”

The tree produced softball-sized fruit which Eris Ball said are often called hedge apples, which are mostly decorative and used in floral arrangements and crafts.

Chandler said his research indicated Native Americans had used the tree and its fruit in herbal medicine.

“There were hundreds of buckets of them when we first moved in,” said Ball. “But that has been significantly reduced as the tree has died off. We didn’t want it to be a safety issue, and thought we’d better get it down. But we’ll miss it.”

The Osage oranges, or hedge apples, ripen in August, and as the tree was slowly brought down by a crane and a climber with a chainsaw — equipment that didn’t exist when the tree was planted — a few of the odd-looking fruits fell to the ground. But only a few.

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.