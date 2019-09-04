Commissioner sworn in as NCACC President

Joined by his wife and son, Yadkin County Chairman Kevin Austin is sworn in as a president of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. - Newly sworn-in NCACC President Kevin Austin addresses the 112th Annual Conference of County Commissioners. -

More than 350 county commissioners, county officials and staff, state leaders and others gathered in Guilford County for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ (NCACC) 112th Annual Conference. The conference, which is the year’s premier event for counties, provides a forum to conduct official Association business and offers educational and networking opportunities for commissioners and county staff.

During the conference, Kevin Austin, Yadkin County Commissioner ascended to the role of president of the NCACC. He announced his presidential initiative, which will focus on reducing the rate of disconnected youth by promoting experiential learning and helping students attain higher education or technical certification.

“I’d like to focus on building home-grown talent by bridging education and workforce readiness. I want to promote viable employment pathways for students and help them access meaningful careers. My initiative will serve a dual purpose. It will help reduce the rate of disconnected youth while closing the skills gap. In addition, introducing students to local career opportunities can help influence their decision to stay local. This aspect is critically important for the roughly 80 counties in the state that are experiencing population stagnation or decline, including my home county, Yadkin County,” said President Austin, describing his initiative.

The initiative envisions a partnership with myFuture NC, a statewide organization striving to enable 2 million North Carolinians to attain post-secondary degrees or certifications by the year 2030. President Austin plans to convene a county-led Task Force to identify and recommend specific ways counties can help meet this ambitious goal.

President Austin is a life-long North Carolina resident, who grew up in Guilford County before settling in Yadkin County, where he has lived and worked for more than three decades. He was first elected to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He has served as Chair of the Board since 2010. Austin has extensive public and civic experience, and serves on several community boards and councils including the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, Yadkin County Economic Development Council and the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, among many others. He is a recipient of the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award and the Yadkin County Republican of the Year award, which recognize his community involvement and leadership.

Committed to continuous education, President Austin was in the first graduating class of the UNC School of Government’s Advanced Leadership Corps and recently completed the National Association of Counties’ County Leadership Institute. Austin also earned a B.S. in Engineering Operations from North Carolina State University.

Upon graduating from NCSU, Austin joined his family business, Austin Electrical Enclosures. He has held various positions at the company since 1983, and currently works as Vice President of Manufacturing. Austin is a devoted husband and father. He is married to Cindy Collins Austin and together they have two children, Shelby and Ryder. Austin is also a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church, serving on several committees.

