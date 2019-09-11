Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival planned for Sept. 21 in downtown Yadkinville

The King makes an appearance at the 2018 Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. - Yadkin Arts Council’s cast of “Little Shop of Horrors” give a sneak preview of their upcoming play during the Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival in Yadkinville. - Folks wait in line for juice smoothies at the Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. - Fresh funnel cakes in the making at the Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. - -

The 43rd annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival is just around the corner.

“It’s been a highlight of the fall season around Yadkinville since 1976,” organizers said. “Traditionally the third Saturday in September, the Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival is the granddaddy of festivals in the Yadkin Valley. It all happens this year on Elm Street in downtown Yadkinville on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

The festival is a celebration of all that is good in Yadkin County. Over the years, the festival has grown and evolved, with something for everyone who attends. An array of vendors featuring jewelry, clothing, hand-crafted items and more will line the streets. Sumptuous food offerings will include BBQ, kettle corn and much more.

Live entertainment during the festival will feature local bands None of the Above, Blues Deville, Oil and Renegar, and Taylor Vaden. There will be appearances by performers from the Willingham Performing Arts Academy as well as the Yadkin County Junior Appalachian Musicians.

This year the festival will also feature ArtMe (Yadkin Arts Council Artist Members) on the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Plaza with free live art demos and handcrafted art. Festivities will also include amusement rides and pony rides. This event is free to attend but it is recommended that attendees bring their cash or credit cards as there are fees to ride the amusements, to buy food, and to support the artisans and vendors by purchasing their crafts and goods.

“Each year, our goal is to update the festival with new and interesting offerings,” said Yadkin Arts Council President John Willingham. “At the same time, we try to maintain its flavor and appeal, making this a very special day for our citizens. For information during the Festival be sure and stop by the Information Tent located at the intersection of Jackson and Elm Streets. The Rotarians will be there to answer your questions.”

The Yadkin Arts Council’s 43rd Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival is sponsored by — Presenting Sponsor: Unifi; Platinum Sponsor: Indera Mills; Gold Sponsors: Duke Energy, First National Bank, and Yadkin Vision Center; Silver Sponsors: Countryside RV and Lomar Enterprises; Bronze Sponsors: Skyline National Bank, Edward Jones, and Paint & Coatings Ltd.; Stage Sponsor: Carolina Carports; and Tent Sponsor: Gentry Family Funeral Service for providing shade in the outdoor dining area.

For more information, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

