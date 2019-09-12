Boonville board goes into the rough

BOONVILLE — The Boonville town board and a group of citizens reached an impasse on September 3 concerning a proposed town ordinance to allow golf carts on town streets.

During the public comment portion of the board’s previous meeting in August, a group of people requested that the town consider a golf cart ordinance that would allow the use of golf carts on town streets in neighborhoods. The board was presented with a proposal compiled by Danny Smith that included a sample ordinance.

Mayor Vaughn Benton opened up the September meeting for discussion of the matter.

Commissioner William Paul Baity began the discussion by saying, “I’d like for it to work, but I don’t think this town is set up for it to work.”

Commissioner Monica Craver said she had spoken to 30 people. “If East Bend could get rid of it tomorrow, it would,” she said she had been told. “Their bypass allows them to do it,” she added.

She said Mocksville had tabled it, and golf carts work in Bermuda Run because it’s a golf community.

“Our town is not set up for it,” said Craver, addressing the large volume of traffic on Hwy. 67 and Hwy 601. “Property owners are okay with one or two, but they will not be okay with five or ten.”

Kenneth Carter, who said he lives just outside Boonville town limits, spoke up from the audience and said, “We’re not talking about 67 and 601. Only cross streets. I’m guilty of driving my golf cart on cross streets. I don’t see why we can’t have golf carts. I see nothing wrong with it. What I’m hearing is you’re against it. We need to get some rules set up. If it doesn’t work, we’ll get rid of it. We’ve got a lot of older folks who can ride golf carts who can’t drive cars.”

At one point, an unidentified person spoke from the floor, saying, “If someone is not competent to drive a car, maybe they shouldn’t be driving a golf cart.”

When asked for his opinion, Police Chief Jeff Hobson said, “You’ve got to keep them off 67 and 601.” He added that he had a problem giving a permit to someone who lived outside of Boonville to drive a golf cart in the town limits. “You’re basically giving them permission to break the law to get to town,” he said.

After commissioners said the ordinance they had been presented with would not work for Boonville, Carter said he had not seen the sample ordinance and requested the board work through the issue with members of the community.

Mayor Benton proposed a citizen’s committee which would include someone from Highway Patrol to hash it out. “We ought to be able to work through it and see if we can make it possible.”

Several questions and comments from the floor as well as members of the board concerned multiple insurance and liability issues under various scenarios.

The board finally tabled the issue with the intent to form an exploratory committee.

Kenneth Carter volunteered to chair the committee.

No mayor’s report or finance report was presented at the meeting.