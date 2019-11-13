New coffee shop opens in Yadkinville

Country Cups Cafe opened last month in downtown Yadkinville at 101. N. State Street. - Country Cups Cafe owner Savanna Neeley and her niece Emma Smith sit in the lounge area of the cafe. - Country Cups Cafe opens in downtown Yadkinville. - Baked goods offered at Country Cups Cafe in Yadkinville. - - A private meeting space for special events at the Country Cups Cafe in Yadkinville. - -

A new coffee shop opened its doors in Yadkinville on October 11. Country Cups Cafe owner Savanna Neeley said she grew up in the restaurant business watching her grandparents who had their own restaurants. She said she and her husband knew that it was something they wanted to pursue following his time in the military.

The Country Cups Cafe, located in the former Jones & Jones Jewelers building at 101 N. State Street in Yadkinville, is open 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The cafe features baked goods such as cinnamon rolls, chocolate cake, oatmeal cream pies, muffins and more. Neeley said most of the items are based on family recipes.

The coffee served at Country Cups is made from beans roasted in Wilmington and ground fresh daily or to order for specialty drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes.

In addition to offering high quality items, Neeley said customer service is what she strives for.

“I want everyone to feel welcome,” she said.

Neeley said they have been made to feel welcome already in Yadkinville and she hopes to give back to the community.

“I absolutely love Yadkinville. I am so appreciative of the homey feeling,” she said.

Her grandparents lived in Yadkinville and she said it feels like home.

Country Cups Cafe also has a small private room that can be rented for special meetings or events. After closing time, the entire space, which can accommodate around 40 guests, can be used for special events.

For more information on the private room space, email countrycups101@gmail.com. For more info on the cafe, find Country Cups Cafe on Facebook.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Country Cups Cafe opened last month in downtown Yadkinville at 101. N. State Street. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_20191111_164940096_iOS.jpg Country Cups Cafe opened last month in downtown Yadkinville at 101. N. State Street. Country Cups Cafe owner Savanna Neeley and her niece Emma Smith sit in the lounge area of the cafe. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_20191111_170824868_iOS.jpg Country Cups Cafe owner Savanna Neeley and her niece Emma Smith sit in the lounge area of the cafe. Country Cups Cafe opens in downtown Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_20191111_170935008_iOS.jpg Country Cups Cafe opens in downtown Yadkinville. Baked goods offered at Country Cups Cafe in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_20191111_170946907_iOS.jpg Baked goods offered at Country Cups Cafe in Yadkinville. A private meeting space for special events at the Country Cups Cafe in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_20191111_171006113_iOS.jpg A private meeting space for special events at the Country Cups Cafe in Yadkinville.