Jonesville resident vows to ‘fight’

JONESVILLE — In a three to one vote on Nov. 12, the Jonesville Town Council denied renewal of a dumping permit for town resident David Sturgill. Sturgill has been working for years to fill in a ravine behind his home on North Jonesville Boulevard with materials such as concrete, bricks and brush, which he covers with dirt and seeds with grass in a beautification effort for his backyard and the surrounding homes.

Sturgill said the issues began to arise in 2018 when he allowed construction materials from the Dollar General project in State Road to be dumped into the ravine.

“I have worked on filling gullies around my house, two sides, for fifteen years,” Sturgill explained following the meeting.”We’ve always brought in bricks, block, concrete, brush. I had no problem until 2018 when the Dollar General in State Road was being built and the company doing the work, out of Salisbury, was bringing me the concrete. They asked me and I said yes, put it in this hole; the town of Jonesville put concrete in that hole for years.”

Sturgill said the company bringing the debris to be dumped on his property used a GPS to find his home which directed them to travel up Triplett Street.

Town Manager Michael Pardue confirmed that in October of 2018 a complaint was received by Glenda Gilliam, a resident of Triplett Street and Tourism Coordinator of the Jonesville TDA. Pardue said several additional verbal complaints were made about the truck traffic bringing the debris.

Sturgill said that following the complaint, he was told by Pardue that he must halt deliveries of debris to be dumped on his property.

Pardue said he did not have information on whether or not the town previously used Sturgill’s land to dump debris as he was not working for the town when that may have occurred.

“I investigated when a complaint was lodged and found a violation, then suggested Mr. Sturgill may want to apply for a permit in order to be able to conduct these activities in compliance with the Code of Ordinances,” Pardue explained.

Jonesville Town Ordinance 50.45 states, “It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to dump any trash, rubbish, garbage, or other waste materials within the corporate limits of the town without first obtaining the permission of the Board of Commissioners of the town.”

A special meeting was called for Oct. 26, 2018, regarding the situation. Several neighbors, including David Billings and Robin Turner spoke in favor of Sturgill’s project saying it had increased property values and made the area look better.

Gilliam spoke against the project, according to the town minutes, saying she had received complaints from other neighbors about the noise and mud from the dump trucks. Debbie Welborn also spoke about the issues of mud and dirt from the dump trucks coming through the area.

Following a closed session consultation between the Town Council and Jonesville Town Attorney Andrew Brown, open session resumed and in a four to one vote, the board approved a one-year permit dumping permit for Sturgill. The one dissenting vote came from Council member Tracy Wall, son-in-law of Glenda Gilliam. (It should be noted that there is no town ordinance that prohibits council members from voting on issues relating to family members except in situations involving contracts that may have a financial benefit to a given party. Town Ordinance 31.06.)

In October of this year, Sturgill’s permit was up for renewal. At that meeting, Sturgill arrived to learn that a petition had been given to the town with 14 signatures of individuals against renewal of his dumping permit.

Speaking out in the meeting on Oct. 14 were Oak Street residents Judy Sparks, Debbie Welborn, and Jessica Richardson, as well as Triplett Street resident Glenda Gilliam.

Nancy Byrd, a resident of North Jonesville Boulevard, spoke in favor of the permit renewal.

According to minutes from that meeting, Wall expressed appreciation for what Sturgill had done in the past to make his property look nice, but said the council could not make everyone happy, referencing the petition from residents against the dumping. Wall made a motion not to renew the permit, but there was no second. Council Member Wayne Moore requested the matter be tabled until the November meeting. He also requested that the Town Manger, Attorney and Code Enforcement Officer come back to the next meeting and let the council know if access to Sturgill’s property could be allowed from another street. Several surrounding streets are restricted from having heavy trucks travelling on them.

At the Nov. 12 meeting, Sturgill told the council he felt he had “been treated very unprofessionally, disrespected, lied to and deprived of my citizen’s rights by Jonesville’s Town Board, the Town Mayor, the Town Manager and the Code Enforcement Officer.”

Sturgill went on to say that he has spent over $150,000 of his own money to improve the look of the property which he pays town and county taxes on.

“Were my actions so terrible?” Sturgill asked, saying he had been doing the same thing for 15 years.

“Suddenly I feel like I’m being treated like public enemy number one,” he added.

“Should, for some reason, the Town of Jonesville Board of Commissioners now decide not to grant me my requested year’s extension permit for my project; and the Town Manager and the Town Attorney now deny verbally advising me that such a request was approved by the board, I am compelled to protect my project’s interest in every lawful manner and expose the truthful facts surrounding this entire manner by requesting copies of each and every decision made by the town of Jonesville Board of Commissioners during the past 13 months,” Sturgill continued.

“If my permit is not approved, I assure you I will continue my efforts. As retired military I am very aware of the the words spoken by John Paul Jones who fought during our country’s American Revolutionary War and is well known as the father of the American Navy. When his ship was on fire and his British counterpart asked for his surrender, his reply, ‘I have just begun to fight.’ Well, I’ve also just begun to fight,” Sturgill told the Town Council.

He added that people “fear coming in to talk” to the board directly. “There’s a lot of unhappiness in this town,” Sturgill said.

Public Works Director Tim Collins spoke briefly about several different routes that were discussed for the incoming trucks to use to travel to Sturgill’s property.

Collins said that Pardue had determined several alternate routes which could be used to keep from having heavy dump trucks travelling on the same roads all the time. Collins said the town streets were not meant for heavy construction traffic all the time. He clarified that 10 or 12 trucks a day travelling the same roads could cause issues, not one or two.

Council Member Moore said that he was “not a fan of Mr. Sturgill’s disparaging remarks about the town.”

“He basically called our Town Manager a liar. I don’t think that our Town Manager said that he could get the permit renewed. He always tells people that decisions come from board. But, we allowed him to work on his lot for a year and I feel like we ought to give him the opportunity to finish the work,” Moore said.

He suggested giving Sturgill a limited time, perhaps from March to November of next year to finish filling in the ravine on his property.

“I just feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Moore said.

Council Member Wall motioned to deny the renewal of Sturgill’s permit. Council Member Anita Darnell seconded the motion which passed in a three to one vote with Council Member Moore voting in opposition. Council Member Andy Green was absent from Nov. 12 meeting.

While denial of the permit now prohibits Sturgill from having construction debris dumped at his property, Gilbert Engineering which is completing a sewer project in Jonesville will still be traveling to and from the Sturgill property. The company was given permission by Sturgill to store rock and dirt on the property for the ongoing sewer work in the town. This differs from dumping and is referred to as “open storage” according to a memo from Brandon Emory, code enforcement administrator for the town. The memo states, in part, that “it is the opinion of Code Enforcement if the following conditions are met, no violations will be present for the open storage of ‘job specific’ materials: The open storage is temporary in nature and a specific deadline is set for the removal; items stored (i.e. brick/block, dirt, sand, gravel, pipe, equipment, etc.) are maintained and no additional nuisance violations will be allowed to be present (i.e. overgrowth of grass/weeds), and the work being completed is on that specific property where the storage is located or a property near by where access to the ‘job specific items’ is needed.”

