Starmount students visit local company

Starmount High School Sports Marketing II Honors class recently went on a field trip to Northwest Company LLC in Ronda. These students were given the opportunity to meet with the CFO of the company Robert Jolson. He talked about the licensing process.

Northwest Company has licensing deals with the NFL, MLB, NBA, Disney and many more organizations. He explained the ins and outs of the licensing process and the impact of tariffs on many products that come from China.

“Many thanks to the Northwest Company, LLC for hosting this class and providing real world application to what they are learning in class,” said marketing teacher Melanie Mathews.

