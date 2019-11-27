Tree lightings lead in the season

Tree lighting ceremonies planned around the county. -

Several Yadkin municipalities have plans to light up the season this weekend. Jonesville will hold its town Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Jonesville Town Hall. A performance by Creekside will provide the soundtrack to the celebration and hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Santa will stop by along with Miss Merry Christmas.

East Bend will also hold its tree lighting and Small Town Christmas celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The tree lighting ceremonies will continue next weekend with Yadkinville flipping the switch at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the town park. Yadkinville/Forbush Elementary students and Forbush Middle Chorus will be performing. Santa Claus will be making his grand entrance, and Sheetz will provide refreshments.

Purchase of a tree was debated at the November meeting of the Boonville Town Board, but the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association (BBDDA) has purchased a tree. A tree lighting ceremony is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the corner of N.C. 67 and Hwy 601 by the town sign and flag pole.

Town squares aren’t the only places getting decked out for the season. Many local residents are getting their holiday decorations up as well. As folks are getting ready to decorate, Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard offered a few reminders on fire safety.

Leonard said Christmas tree fires are not common, but when they do happen it’s a more serious fire due to high heat and quick burning nature of the tree. Most Christmas tree fires do stem from electrical problems, Leonard said. For a safe holiday season, Leonard said it all starts with picking a fresh tree for those who choose to have a real tree.

“You want to make sure it’s fresh and the needles are green and don’t fall off when you touch them,” Leonard said.

“When you get it home before you place it in your stand, cut off at least two inches of the bottom trunk because that sap gets on that trunk and coats it and won’t let it take on water,” he added.

Keeping the tree watered daily is key, Leonard said.

“Cut trees can take up a surprising amount of water, especially in the first week,” added Yadkin County Horticulture Agent Hannah Lepsch. “Do not use water additives. Christmas tree preservatives, either commercial or household products, are not necessary and may hasten drying. Clean water is all your tree needs.”

Leonard also noted the importance of placing the tree at least three feet away from heat sources such as fire places, candles, radiators, heat vents or other lights. Christmas lights should also be carefully inspected for broken bulbs or wires before decorating. For outside lights, Leonard said to make sure the lights are rated for outdoor use and that plug in connections are in a waterproof container.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Tree lighting ceremonies planned around the county. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_20181130_224417443_iOS_formatted.jpg Tree lighting ceremonies planned around the county.