Hamptonville woman receives training grant

The NC DKG Educational Foundation announced recently that Tonya Allison has been awarded a Foundation Grant for attendance this summer at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington for two weeks training to obtain an Orff Level II certification.

Allison, a resident of Hamptonville in Yadkin County, is a member of Gamma Psi Chapter of the NC State Organization of the Society. She is a music teacher at Ward Elementary School with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

The NC DKG Educational Foundation was established by Delta Kappa Gamma in North Carolina as a 501(c)3 charitable organization. DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with approximately 4,000 members in NC and more than 68,000 members worldwide. The NC DKG Foundation offers grants to help fund innovative projects and professional opportunities, promoting educational excellence in North Carolina. This year the Foundation awarded 13 grants totaling $11,000 impacting students, teachers, schools, and communities across the state.

