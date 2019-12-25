Hands of Hope, County Medical Clinic move

A local non-profit medical clinic will be partnering with the Yadkin County Medical Clinic next year. Yadkin County Government, in support of the Yadkin County Medical Clinic, has formed a new partnership with Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, Inc. The collaborative partnership led to the search for new space for both agencies.

Both the Yadkin County Medical Clinic and Hands of Hope will be moving to 320 West Maple Street in Yadkinville. This space was previously occupied by Mountain Valley Hospice. Both agencies plan to start seeing their respective clients in the new space the week of Jan. 6, 2020.

“We have diligently been working on renovations,” County Manager Lisa Hughes said of the space at a recent meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners. “Everybody’s very pleased with it so far.”

In addition to a new and shared facility, the agencies also plan to share a newly hired practitioner. Jennifer Dollyhigh Easter, FNP, began working for the County on Nov. 18. Easter received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from East Carolina University and her Master of Science in Nursing from South University. She comes to the community with more than eight years of critical care nursing experience and medical volunteer experience through Samaritans Ministry in Winston-Salem. She has also participated in medical mission trips, visiting locations such as Nicaragua, Lebanon, Cambodia, Haiti and Ecuador.

These changes coincide with the expansion of the county’s Adult Health program policy. The new policy will allow non-established patients to enroll and to allow the care and management of some basic chronic conditions.

Representatives of both agencies are hopeful that the shared space, shared provider and expansion of services will allow them to better serve the residents of Yadkin County and help limit the gaps in care that some people may experience in the community.

“Beginning this new partnership with our county medical clinic may very well be the first of its kind in our state,” said Hands of Hope Director Marty Driver. “Sharing the same provider who will know which clinic can provide the best possible care for the patients will be such a benefit for our community. We are so appreciative to all the county government and staff who have made this all possible for Hands of Hope and our patients.”

Hands of Hope Medical Clinic sees patients on a walk-in basis each Tuesday evening and chronic care patients by appointment only during the day each Tuesday. The Medical Clinic will see provider based appointments Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and nurse based appointments Tuesdays and Fridays.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony is planned for Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.

For more information contact Jessica Wall, Assistant Director, at 336-849-7588 or jwall@yadkincountync.gov.