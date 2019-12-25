Cooper named Boonville Woman of the Year

Sarah Harris (right) presents the Boonville Women’s Club Woman of the Year award to Debbie Cooper. -

BOONVILLE — At its annual Christmas gathering, the Boonville Women’s Club named Debbie Cooper as Boonville Woman of the Year.

“Debbie’s recognition is long overdue,” said Chairperson Sarah Harris. “Her countless hours of volunteerism for the Boonville area does not stop here but has spread county-wide. She is a hard-working woman who has put the needs of this community before her own. With her can-do attitude and her motto of ‘We will make it work,’ she continues to push through the red tape, not letting others discourage her or blow out that bright flame. The countless hours she has put into making Boonville a great little town has been a thankless job and our organization would like to give her the recognition she deserves.”

Cooper is a mother, a daughter, a wife, a grandmother, a sister, and a pillar of the community, Harris said.

“She has served as the Secretary and Treasurer for the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association (BBDDA) for the last eight years. Going above and beyond her position with the BBDDA, she has helped organize and put on many of the events the BBDDA has put together for our community. She has also partnered with Relay for Life to host events at Holly Ridge Campground. She has been a member of the Boonville Woman’s Club and Tourism Development Authority for the last two years as well. Through the countless hours she continues to give back to our community, she continues to run a family-owned business. Her family took ownership of Holly Ridge Family Campground in 2008 and has run it for the last eleven years.”

Harris said the organization was proud to present Cooper with its most prestigious award.

