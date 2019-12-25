Bid awarded for phase II of Yadkin Memorial Park

A contract with W.C. Construction for completion of the second phase of the Yadkin Memorial Park was approved at the Dec. 16 meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners. County Manager Lisa Hughes explained that the county had been awarded a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant for the phase two construction at the end of 2017. The project was advertised for bid in October with bids ranging from $892,900 to $1,053,500. W.C. Construction was the lowest bidder for the base bid. Yadkin County staff will complete work on all four of the bid alternates for the project along with local contractors, Hughes said.

The project is expected to take 180 days for completion. Phase two of the park will include a dog park, primitive campsites with restroom and shower facilities, additional walking trails, two additional small shelters, and a disc golf course on the Hood-Chamberlain Dam side of the park that will also have parking and restroom facilities.

Commissioners approved a change of scope related to grant funding as well as a contract with Barrs Recreation in the amount of $37,243.80 for inclusive playground equipment for the Yadkin Memorial Park.

A grant agreement with NCDA&CS in the amount of $3,000 was approved for implementation of the Visit NC Farms App. The app was developed for the promotion of agricultural-based businesses and is intended to provide farms that allow visitors a way to advertise collectively. It also promotes local foods, wineries and festivals.

Schnabel Engineering firm was chosen for the watershed planning project. The County received a grant from USDA for the planning phase of two of the watershed structures in need of updating.

An agreement was approved for the ApSeed Early Childhood Education program which will provide proprietary e-readers designed to improve literacy and strengthen vocabulary with apps and learning tools for young children. The county will serve as the main hub for distribution through WIC. These services are being provided at no cost to the county for three years due to a donation from the Prim Family Foundation.

The Yadkin County offices will be closed Dec. 24-26 for the Christmas holiday as well as Jan. 1.

