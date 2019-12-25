Yadkin farmer files for Ag Commissioner

Walter Smith -

A Yadkin County man is among those filing for state office in the 2020 election. Walter Smith, a hemp and poultry farmer, announced that he has filed to run for Agriculture Commissioner.

Smith grew up on a family farm in Robeson County that produced tobacco, cotton, row crops and small grain. They also raised hog and beef cattle. He has an Agricultural and Biological Engineering Degree from N.C. State University, taught Vocational Agriculture at Bear Grass High School in Martin County and was employed by the U.S. Dept of Agriculture where he worked closely with the farmers of North Carolina administering federal farm programs, conservation programs, disaster programs, and making agriculture loans.

Smith, who has run a close race for Agriculture Commissioner in the past, said it is time for new ideas and innovative measures that will save family farms and revitalize rural communities.

According to a press release from Smith, “North Carolina is one of the leading states in the nation in the loss of farmers and farmland. A recent study shows that the rural-urban divide in North Carolina is rapidly getting larger. Cities are growing at record paces while rural communities are losing population. Smith said the time for change is now before it becomes too late. Industrial hemp is an example of an exciting new crop that has the potential to save family farms, generate jobs, and revitalize rural communities. Smith said he has been and will continue to fight for regulations that allow farmers to grow and market hemp for every possible use without undue restrictions.

“In addition to promoting the hemp industry, Smith also supports the legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes. Thirty-three states have already approved some form of medical marijuana. He stated that it will not only help our farmers and rural areas but will generate much-needed jobs, income and tax revenue for the entire state.”

For more details about Walter Smith and his ideas to help North Carolina visit www.voteWalterSmith.com.

