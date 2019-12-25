Eight candidates file for School Board

Eight candidates have filed for five open seats, including one unexpired term, on the Yadkin County School Board.

School Board incumbents Sharon Yale, Lynn Allred and Jennifer Hemric have filed for four-year terms as well as newcomers Robert Reavis, Alex Nelson and Bryan Wyatt. Tim Parks and Justin Somers filed for the unexpired term which will run through 2022. The March primary will serve as election day for the School Board. Those elected will take office in July ahead of the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Incumbent Yadkin County Commissioners Kevin Austin, David Moxley, and Marion Welborn filed for re-election and will be on the ballot in November. No additional candidates filed to run against the commissioners.

Election 2020 information

Deadline for voter registration is Feb. 7, 2020, at 5 p.m. for the primary.

Absentee by Mail will begin on Jan. 13, 2020, and be available until Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

One-Stop (Early) Voting will be held upstairs in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building. The hours will be: Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17 through Friday, Feb. 21, 8:00 am until 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 until Friday, Feb. 28, 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 am until 3 p.m. There will also be curbside voting available during this time.

Primary election day will be March 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New ID requirements

Starting in the 2020 primary, everyone will be required to show photo ID. There are several types of photo ID that will be accepted. Driver’s License, North Carolina Non-Operator ID, U.S. Passport, Out of State License ID, and North Carolina ID which cannot be expired for more than one year.

Federally-recognized Tribes, approved state-recognized Tribes, U.S. Military and Veteran ID cards, have no expiration date.

Student and employee ID cards that have been approved by the state. Voter ID Cards that can be issued at the Board of Elections office and are good for 10 years.

For voters over 65, any acceptable form of photo ID is allowed, if it was not expired on the 65th birthday.

Voters who are unable to obtain an acceptable photo ID, due to reasonable impediment (lack of birth certificate, proper documents, family obligations, transportation problems, work schedule, illness or disability, lost or stolen ID, photo ID applied for but not received, religious objection to being photographed, natural disaster that has been declared by governor, or other reasons to be described by the voter will vote a provisional ballot.

The voter may be offered a provisional ballot if there is any question about the appearance on the photo ID.

If a voter forgets their ID, they can vote a provisional ballot but will need to bring their photo ID by the Elections office no later than the day before canvass for their ballot to be accepted by the Board. Canvass is 10 days after Election Day.

Photo ID will be required to cast an absentee by mail ballot. A copy of the voter’s photo ID will need to be returned with the ballot. If the voter has no way of getting a copy of their photo ID, they will be able to state that fact on a reasonable impediment statement section on the return envelope.

The Board of Elections will also be glad to make a copy of the ID for individuals who need a copy.

Curbside voters, voters who cannot enter the polling place without assistance because of age or disability, may vote from their vehicle but must show acceptable photo ID.

The Elections Office is open; Monday-Friday of each week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and any questions may be directed to the office at 849-7907.