Appalachian Photographs of Cecil Sharp on display at Welborn Gallery

Submitted photo The Yadkin Arts Council will kick off the New Year by displaying the Appalachian Photographs of Cecil Sharp - 1916 to 1918, in the Welborn Gallery January and February, 2020. -

The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will ring in 2020 by displaying the works of the prolific photographer and historian, Cecil Sharp, taken from 1916 to 1918. The Appalachian Photographs of Cecil Sharp exhibit, which will be presented from Jan. 6 to Feb. 21, takes the viewer back in time to the world of the mountain musicians Sharp worked so hard to capture. This exhibit is presented in conjunction with the Yadkin Arts Council’s and Blue Ridge Music Center’s January “Sounds of the Mountains” music series which is happening on Jan. 11, 18 and 25.

During the period of 1916 through 1918, Cecil Sharp and his assistant Maud Karpeles, from England, spent 46 weeks traveling through the mountain regions of five Appalachian states in search of what Sharp believed to be surviving traditional English folk ballads. He had collected these songs as well as dances in north and west England during the start of the folk-revival period. In America they collected 500 songs from 281 providers. Sharp felt these traditions were fading away, and he sought to capture this piece of culture before it was gone or overtaken by modern influences. During other parts of the years here in America, he taught and lectured in numerous cities.

During his mountain travels, he documented many of his sources for ballads in photographs. He visited with these people many times, often stayed at their homes, and developed an appreciation and fondness for the mountain life. The photographs are a stunning record of the people and the times.

A gallery reception is planned for Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

The Welborn Gallery is located in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

For more information visit YadkinArts.org.

