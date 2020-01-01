The Healthier You

Hannah Lepsch and Ashley Beard -

Once the New Year hits, it seems like everyone is racing to the finish line on who can be the healthiest.

The goal is to stay in the maintenance stage of the behavior change model. This means that you have continued with the change for more than six months and intend to continue. The time it takes to achieve maintenance varies for all individuals. And that’s just it, everyone is different. What works for one person may not work for another. This is where grace comes in to where you do not get disappointed this New Year and give up. Focusing on a few behavior changes at a time may be better than going full throttle and completely changing your whole lifestyle. The American Heart Association and the USDA Dietary Guidelines have simple healthy lifestyle patterns included down below you can read that can lead to maintenance and sustainability. Try choosing a few that you think could make a difference in your life, whether that be the amount of salt you are consuming or type of drink you are choosing.

Healthy lifestyle tips:

1. Focus on variety, nutrient density, and amount. Choose a variety of nutrient-dense foods across and within all food groups in recommended servings. These nutrient dense choices will provide you with the vitamins and minerals that your body needs. Try eating the rainbow when it comes to fruits and vegetables. This may sound cheesy, but it works!

Side note: The term nutrient dense means the nutrients and other beneficial elements in a food have not been weakened by the addition of calories from added solid fats, sugars, refined starches, or sodium.

Include:

• Vegetables- from all subgroups (dark green, red and orange, legumes (beans and peas), starchy, and other)

• Fruits- especially whole fruits

• Whole grains

• Beans and legumes

• Nuts and seeds

• Fish, lean meats and poultry, and plant-based alternatives

• Fat-free and low-fat dairy products

• Healthier fats and non-tropical oils (canola, corn, olive, peanut, safflower, soybean, sunflower)

2. Limit calories from added sugars and saturated fats and reduce sodium intake.

Limit:

• Sodium and salty or highly processed foods- consume less than 2,300 milligrams per day

• Saturated fat- consume less than 10% of calories

• Sweets and added sugars, including sugar-sweetened beverages- consume less than 10% of calories

• Fatty or processed meats — when choosing red meats, choose ones that are the leanest cuts. Look for the word “round” or “loin” as these are usually the leanest.

3. Avoid Trans Fats and partially hydrogenated oils. Always take the extra time at the grocery store to read the nutrition labels. A general rule of thumb is that anything less than 5% is low and anything 20% is high in a particular element. This will help you to look out on your Trans and saturated fats, sugar, and sodium intake.

4. Eat reasonable portions. Start out with a smaller portion and then listen to your stomach.

5. Rethink your drink. By now I think everyone has been told sodas are not the best drink choice. And that is still true. One 20 fl oz. regular Coca-Cola soda has over 100% of the added sugars you should be consuming from your diet. Switching to more water into your day by trying infused water. My favorite is strawberries and lemons for a naturally sweetened strawberry lemonade. Purchasing a fun new water bottle may also encourage you to drink more water.

6. Limit how many times you eat out by cooking new recipes at home. This is the fun part. Find recipes that you and your family will love or try altering your favorite recipes to be healthier. Check out https://medinsteadofmeds.com/ website for some amazing recipes and tips.

7. Phone a friend. This is my personal favorite tip. I need lots of accountability in my life and if you are the same it may be good to inform your spouse or closest friend that will be your biggest supporter.

Ashley Beard is an N.C. Cooperative Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences for Yadkin County. She may be reached at ashley_beard@ncsu.edu or by calling 336-849-7908.

