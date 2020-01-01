Sawyer recognized as Job Champion by NC Chamber

State Senator Vickie Sawyer -

RALEIGH — Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell, Yadkin) was recognized as a “Jobs Champion” by the N.C. Chamber based on her pro-growth and pro-jobs voting record. Senator Sawyer earned the recognition thanks to a 97% voting record.

“One of my top priorities has always been to support legislation that creates jobs in Iredell and Yadkin Counties, and throughout North Carolina. I’m proud of my 97% voting record and believe it shows my commitment to job creation in North Carolina,” Senator Sawyer said.

The N.C. Chamber is a non-partisan business advocacy group focusing on economic growth and job creation.

“Transcending politics, this publication is a straightforward tally of who showed up when given the opportunity to improve our state’s competitive footing and create jobs in our communities,” N.C. Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido wrote in the Chamber’s annual How They Voted publication.

“The 2019 legislative session saw a number of successes for North Carolina’s job creators and communities, and we are grateful for Senator Sawyer’s leadership in promoting pro-growth policies,” said Ray Starling, general counsel at the NC Chamber. “We appreciate that Senator Sawyer stood up for the ideas that will fuel our state’s competitive business climate and grow our world-class workforce, and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

This year’s “Jobs Champion” voting record was calculated using votes on 38 bills, including 25 bills considered pro-jobs by the N.C. Chamber and 13 bills considered anti-jobs by the organization. A legislator with a voting record above 80% is considered a “Jobs Champion” by the Chamber.

