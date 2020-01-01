Community tax volunteers needed

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs need community volunteers across northwest North Carolina to provide free tax assistance to those who need help in filing their taxes. VITA and TCE volunteers serve in a variety of roles. Neighborhood volunteers are needed to electronically file federal income tax returns, greet taxpayers and help organize their paperwork, set up and keep computer equipment running, manage tax sites and handle quality control.

Last year Boonville, East Bend, Elkin, and Yadkinville VITA and TCE volunteers completed tax returns for free, bringing funds back to the communities.

“For over fifty years, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs have provided an important service across the country. We need more community volunteers to continue the good work. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. Neighborhood volunteers who are interested in learning about taxes and then helping others by preparing income tax returns for free are needed,” said Joan Sherif, Northwestern Regional Library Director. “All volunteers preparing returns are IRS-certified to complete tax returns for people with low to moderate incomes, senior citizens, disabled individuals and for people for whom English is a second language. There is a volunteer role for anyone who is interested, anyone who wants to help and give back to their community.”

Free training is available online with classroom-style instruction generally offered through January. The instruction and training materials cover how to prepare individual income tax returns and how to file them electronically. Since it can be helpful to go through the VITA/TCE training and volunteer process with friends or coworkers, volunteers are encouraged to “inVITA” friend to join them. Volunteer hours are flexible and the free tax help sites are located in nearby community centers, libraries, schools and other similar places. It only takes a few minutes to become a TCE or VITA community tax volunteer.

“Everyone who is involved with the program realizes the need of providing free tax service to the public. We hear the impact of our program with the many thanks that are received from our clients,” said Deborah Boulaware, a VITA volunteer in Elkin. “The volunteers spend hours before the tax season studying before they are ready to take the certification exams. We strive to provide an accurate tax return.”

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

In addition to VITA, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors. The IRS-certified volunteers who provide tax counseling are often retired individuals associated with non-profit organizations that receive grants from the IRS.

VITA will be available in 2020 at the East Bend, Boonville, Alleghany, Yadkinville, Elkin and Mount Airy branches of the Northwest Regional Library system. For more information on VITA or to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.nwrl.org or contact one of the above public libraries.