Reports from Yadkin County law enforcement indicate a high speed chase on Longtown Road on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

A motorist fled law enforcement, at speeds reported to be in excess of 100MPH, after driving on the grass at Starmount Middle School and crossing the yellow line.

More information will be published on yadkinripple.com as details become available.

