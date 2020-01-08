Chamber seeks award nominations

The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is seeking award nominations for its annual Awards Banquet planned for Jan. 28 at the Yadkin County Agricultural & Educational Building in Yadkinville.

Nominations are being accepted for outstanding service within Yadkin County in the areas of Economic Development, Education, Volunteerism, and Community Service.

The Chamber is also accepting nominations for the annual Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award as well as Yadkin County Farmer of the Year Award sponsored by CMS Insurance & Financial.

For more information or to submit a nomination, contact Jamie Johnston at the Chamber office, located at 205 South Jackson Street in Yadkinville, by email at jamie@yadkinchamber.org, or call 336-679-2200. Applications must be turned in no later than Jan. 10.