Nichols to join East Bend town board

EAST BEND — During Monday’s meeting of the East Bend Town Board, a new member was selected to fill an open seat. Commissioner Kyle Matthews recently resigned his seat on the board due to a move out of the town limits.

Neal Nichols was selected to fill Matthews’ seat. He will be sworn in at the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, said Mayor Archie Hicks.

“We are excited to have Mr. Nichols join the East Bend Board of Commissioners,” said Hicks. “He is a well respected and hard-working member of the community who volunteers his time and efforts with different groups and organizations for the betterment of the citizens. I am confident he will be a valuable addition to the board.”

