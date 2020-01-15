The Allen Boys and Dedicated Men of Zion to close out the Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center’s annual ‘Sounds of the Mountains’ concert series on Jan. 25

The Allen Boys and Dedicated Men of Zion to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. -

The Yadkin Arts Council, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center, welcomes The Allen Boys and Dedicated Men of Zion to the Willingham Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 to culminate their fifth Annual Sounds of the Mountain music series.

The concert will be a night of Southern gospel and soul featuring the sacred steel-led rhythms of The Allen Boys and harmonies of the Dedicated Men of Zion. Sacred steel is a blues-gospel genre that arose in Pentecostal-Holiness churches in the 1930s. The Allen Boys, from Mount Airy, North Carolina, bring the genre to the secular world. Led by Anthony Daniels, the members of the gospel vocal group the Dedicated Men of Zion all grew up in the church together in Eastern North Carolina. They are part of the Music Maker Relief Foundation’s artist roster.

Sounds of the Mountains is part of the Blue Ridge Music Center’s On the Road series of concerts and events hosted in partnership with regional arts and cultural organizations while the venue is closed for winter and spring. These shows bring the living musical and cultural traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains off the hilltops and into other communities in North Carolina and Virginia.

Tickets are $20. The concert will be held in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center’s Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

For tickets or more information visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.