The Yadkin Arts Council announces 2020 Welborn Gallery schedule

The Yadkin Arts Council has lined up an exciting variety of artists for its 2020 Welborn Gallery schedule at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. The exhibits this year cover a range of different art forms including photography, painting, sculpturing, glass blowing, and needle printing.

Artists to be showcased this year at the Welborn Gallery include:

Cecil Sharp “Appalachian Photographs – 1916 to 1918” (January 6 – February 21)

Gallery Reception January 16 at 5 p.m.

During the period of 1916 through 1918, Cecil Sharp and his assistant Maud Karpeles, from England, spent 46 weeks traveling through the mountain regions of five Appalachian states in search of what Sharp believed to be surviving traditional English folk ballads. He had collected these songs, as well as dances, in north and west England during the start of the folk-revival period. In America they collected 500 songs from 281 providers. Sharp felt these traditions were fading away and he sought to capture this piece of culture before it was gone or overtaken by modern influences. This exhibit features a historical collection of photographs of Appalachian musicians, all women, and the stories that go with them.

Affee Vickers “Art Expression” (February 26 – May 2)

Opening Reception February 28 at 5 p.m.

Amazing, captivating, thrilling and simply “out-of-this-world” are some of the words people use to describe pieces from Affee’s Vicker’s amazing works of art. In an industry of artists who are educated through design school or use design applications and computers to hone their craft, Affee is self-taught. Affee’s long standing career in fabrication, construction and music are reflected in each note of these concept-to-reality designs. He began creating small works of art as a boy and built on that foundation in the 1970’s. Affee Vickers’ ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings, sculptures and the newly innovative “Blue Copper Series” and “Onyx Series” are uniquely created for those with a discerning eye and deep appreciation for artistic value.

Out of the Blue “YES!” (May 6 – July 2)

Opening Reception May 8 at 5 p.m.

Out of the Blue is an artist collective consisting of Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes and Susan Marlowe. The exhibit “YES!” features the creations of these four visual artists, all from the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects between the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life. Their work expresses a shared commitment to saying“yes” to the unexpected.

9th Annual Juried Exhibition (July 6- September 1)

Opening Reception July 10 at 5 p.m.

This year we celebrate the 9th Annual Yadkin Arts Council Juried Exhibition. It is one of our favorite exhibits because of the diverse art it brings to our facility every year. This exhibition is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in North Carolina. Eligibility for entry in both 2D and 3D categories is open to Fine Art artists who are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists!

For more information about how to enter and to view the prospectus, go to www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/.

Kevin Calhoun & Bryce Hauser “A Collaborative Experience” (September 9 – November 9)

Opening Reception September 11 @ 5pm

This exhibit features the collaborative efforts of painter Kevin Calhoun, and sculptor Bryce Hauser.

Kevin Calhoun is a Winston-Salem based lighting designer and prolific painter whose vibrant canvases are painted with oil, acrylic, enamel and spray paint, filled with organic forms and vivid colors.

Bryce Hauser is a metal sculptor out of Winston Salem who believes that iron has been integral to the development of contemporary society and a true indicator of where we stand today as a whole. Each of the works made by him is an exploration of a reaction cast piece of Iron and a similar forged and fabricated improvisation of steel.

Caitlin Cary “PIERS” (November 11 – January 5, 2021)

Opening Reception November 13 at 5 p.m.

Since 2013, Caitlin Cary has been working in a medium for which she coined the term “Needle Print,” a form of fabric collage in which cloth is affixed by machine stitch to paper or other rigid backing. The works in her upcoming show, tentatively titled “Piers” will focus on the patterns and spatial complexity of the undergirdings of buildings, bridges, docks, dams. In 2015, Cary was awarded the Regional Emerging Artist residency at Artspace in Raleigh, and maintains a studio/gallery there now. Her work has been exhibited at The Miriam Block Gallery, the Frankie G. Weems Gallery at Meredith College, The Raleigh Fine Arts Exhibition, The Cameron Village Regional Library, The Wilkesboro Art Gallery and others, and her work is prized by regional and national collectors. Cary is represented by the Yard Dog Gallery in Austin, TX, the At Home Gallery in Greensboro, and she available for commissioned works by appointment.

The Welborn Gallery is located at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. For more information visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.