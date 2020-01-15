Yadkin woman wins $10,000 ring from Bubbly Belle

Janie O’Neal shows off the ring she won recently from Bubby Belle bath bombs. - Veda Frumkin, of Bubbly Belle bath bombs, arrives in Yadkin County to present a $10,000 custom-designed ring to sweepstakes winner Janie O’Neal. -

A Yadkin County woman was the recipient of a quarterly give-a-way of custom jewelry valued at $10,000.

“I was totally shocked,” Janie O’Neal said of learning she was the winner of a custom-designed ring.

O’Neal has long been a fan of the Bubbly Belle company which sells bath bombs with a treasure inside. Each bath bomb, which is comprised of ingredients such as essential oils, Epsom salts, and coconut oil, has a ring inside. O’Neal said she buys the bath bombs because she loves the rings. She actually passes the bath bombs on to another family member to use after the retrieves the jewelry inside. A typical ring in a Bubbly Belle bath bomb is valued between $15 and $25.

“For every dollar you spend with them, you are entered into a sweepstakes,” O’Neal explained, though she said she did not realize this until she won the sweepstakes.

One evening O’Neal said she received a phone call from New York, which she assumed was a robo-call and did not answer. She was then contacted via email alerting her that she had won a custom designed ring from Bubbly Belle.

O’Neal said the company asked her to send in three images of ring styles she liked for them to go by for the design of her new ring.

“I didn’t see the actual ring until they came,” O’Neal said. “They did a really good job. I really like the ring.”

In December, Veda Frumkin, a representative from Bubbly Belle, came from San Diego, California, to O’Neal’s home to present her with her prize.

“They came just like Publisher’s Clearing House with a sign and balloons,” O’Neal described.

In addition to her ring she was also give four bath bombs and a Bubbly Belle t-shirt.

A video of O’Neal receiving her new ring can be seen on the company’s Facebook page Bubbly-Belle.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Janie O’Neal shows off the ring she won recently from Bubby Belle bath bombs. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_image0.jpeg Janie O’Neal shows off the ring she won recently from Bubby Belle bath bombs. Veda Frumkin, of Bubbly Belle bath bombs, arrives in Yadkin County to present a $10,000 custom-designed ring to sweepstakes winner Janie O’Neal. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_image1.jpeg Veda Frumkin, of Bubbly Belle bath bombs, arrives in Yadkin County to present a $10,000 custom-designed ring to sweepstakes winner Janie O’Neal.