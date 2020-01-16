Gun rights resolution on Yadkin County agenda

A resolution declaring support for protection of second amendment rights is expected to be on the agenda at the Jan. 21 meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers in the Yadkin County Human Services building, 217 E. Willow Street in Yadkinville.

If the resolution is approved, Yadkin County would join the growing list of counties to adopt such a resolution. Cherokee, Davidson, Lincoln, Rowan, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties have already passed similar resolutions.

Several citizens have contacted Commissioners about the resolutions adopted in neighboring counties, County Manager Lisa Hughes said.

“The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Oliver want to reaffirm their commitment to their respective oaths they took when they were sworn in to support the Constitutions of the United States and North Carolina, which includes the Second Amendment,” Hughes said.

Numerous counties in Virginia passed similiar resolutions late last year after Democrats gained a majority in the state Legislature and began proposing stronger gun control measures.

Yadkin County Chairman Kevin Austin said, “the people in Virginia wonder if the issues there would not have come up if they had been proactive. These resolutions are North Carolina’s local governments taking preventative action to keep these issues from taking hold in North Carolina.”

According to the L.A. Times, Effingham County in Illinois was the first in the nation to pass a resolution in support of second amendment rights.

Yadkin County’s proposed resolution states:

Whereas, it is recognized that the Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of our nation; and

Whereas, the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed;” and

Whereas, the Supreme Court of the United States has, through multiple rulings, upheld an individual’s right to keep and bear arms when federal, state, and local laws have sought to restrict this right; and

Whereas, the supremacy of the Constitution over other law was well established in 1803 by the Supreme Court of the United States in its decision in Marbury v. Madison; and,

Whereas, according to the Declaration of Independence, we are afforded the God given rights of liberty and personal security which are the basis of the greatness of the miracle of America; and,

Whereas, it is acknowledged that the right of individuals to keep and bear arms is under attack in the United States of America by elected officials from many levels of Government; and,

Whereas, the members of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners and the Yadkin County Sheriff have taken an oath to defend and uphold the Constitutions of the United States and of North Carolina; and

Whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its deep commitment to protecting all Constitutional rights of Yadkin County citizens and stands opposed to any law, regulation or other act that would unconstitutionally infringe on the citizens’ Second Amendment rights; and

Whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners further wishes to express that it will use every power and authority of the county to protect the Second Amendment

Rights of Yadkin County citizens; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners declares that Yadkin County government will use all powers and authority to defend and protect the rights of all of our citizens.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners implores the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress to use all of their powers and authority to protect our citizens’ freedom under the Constitution and specifically the Second Amendment.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram

https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_breaking-news-1-2.jpg