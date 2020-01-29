Lower ISO rating for Courtney Fire district

Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard recognizes the Courtney Volunteer Fire Department for achieving a lower ISO rating. - Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard introduces Amanda Christy, recruitment coordinator for the department. - Courtney Volunteer Fire Department honored at County board meeting. -

The Courtney Volunteer Fire Department was honored during the Jan. 21 meeting of the Yadkin County Commissioners. The department has achieved a lowered ISO rating, which means insurance savings for home owners within the Courtney fire district.

County Manager Lisa Hughes said it had been a pleasure for her to work with the fire departments in the county as many of them had inspections in the past year for their updated ISO ratings.

Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard explained briefly how the grading is done, saying that 40 percent of the points relate to specifics of a given department.

“They really have to do well in order to get all their points,” Leonard said.

The number of training hours members of the department have goes into the rating grade, Leonard said. One member of the Courtney Volunteer Fire Department has completed more than 750 training hours.

“That says something,” Leonard said. “I will brag on them a little bit, I’m not partial to any of the fire departments, but Courtney really did well. It was one of the smoothest inspections I’ve been through. They did a tremendous job.”

Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard spoke briefly, praising his department as well as thanking Hughes and the members of the County Board for their support.

Williard said the ISO rating for Courtney went from a 9 split rating to a four.

“That’s going to be a big savings for the homeowners and some businesses in the area,” Williard said.

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey congratulated Williard and his department and praised their hard work in a press release.

“The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency,” Causey said.

Courtney Volunteer Fire Department has also obtained a four-year grant in the amount is $270,064 for the purpose of hiring a recruitment and retention coordinator who will create a comprehensive marketing plan including TV, radio, social media, and a station LED advertisement signage.

Amanda Christy has been selected for the role of Recruitment Coordinator.

The department also honored its members at its recent annual awards banquet. Trent Williard was named Junior Firefighters of the Year. Rookie of the Year was awarded to Nicolas Gonzalez Vargas. The Training Award and Firefighter of the Year awards were presented to Jesse Armstrong. Armstrong also recieved Bobby L. Williard Dedication Award. The First Responder Of the Year was Ronnie Lovejoy. Employee of the Year and Officer of the Year were both awarded to James H. Caudle. Larry Chappell was awarded the Johnny H Williard Chiefs Award.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

