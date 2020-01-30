Yadkin Arts Council’s Beach Ball Gala is back

Beach band Charlie will perform at the Feb. 15 Beach Ball at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. -

The Yadkin Arts Council’s annual Beach Ball is back and this time it is going to be luau themed. The Beach Ball is planned for Feb. 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests will dress in resort wear and eat tasty appetizers and tropical drinks that will be served at the Willingham Performing Arts Academy before moving across the street to The Center Bistro for a “Surf & Turf” dinner – featuring Roasted island glazed pork tenderloin, grilled shrimp, and Hawaiian fried rice.

After dinner, everyone will hit the Conga line as “Charlie” plays all of the favorite beach tunes. A ticket to the Beach Ball will include dinner, wine during cocktail hour, appetizers, both silent and live auctions, and two free drink tickets to the island tiki bar. This year’s auction boasts more than 50 items and packages including a variety of cultural experiences, trips, local and regional art, and much more!

Proceeds from this annual fundraising gala will go to support the Yadkin Arts Council’s community arts and school programs, as well as overall operating support for the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and the Willingham Performing Arts Academy.

Tickets are $65. For more information visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Beach band Charlie will perform at the Feb. 15 Beach Ball at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Charlie-Primary-Photo.jpg Beach band Charlie will perform at the Feb. 15 Beach Ball at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville.