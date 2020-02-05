Boonville auctioneer takes top prize at competition

Hicks wins big at Auctioneer competition. -

GREENSBORO — Boonville auction professional Harold Hicks took part in the 2020 North Carolina Auctioneers Association Auctioneer Championship, competing in a field of some of the best auctioneers in the State.

Joining nearly 100 fellow auction professionals from across the state, Hicks competed on Jan. 18, in Greensboro, at the Auctioneers Conference & Show. One man earned the right to be called North Carolina Bid Calling Champion.

The auctioneer competitors are judged on their presentation, chant, voice timbre, body language and other performance elements of effective auctioneering. The top men and women are also judged on their answers to interview questions. The revered competition is held in a single day, in front of live attendees, with of viewers on Facebook Live via Facebook. Hicks won a trophy, 500 dollars, and entry paid to compete in the International Bid Calling Contest in San Diego California in July.

“Always do the right thing!” Hicks said.

Hicks has been in the auction estates settlement business since 2004. He sells world wide via the internet using online bidding platforms. He is licensed in North Carolina and Virginia.

Hicks wins big at Auctioneer competition. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_image1.jpeg Hicks wins big at Auctioneer competition.