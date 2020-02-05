Yadkin County School Board candidates

Lynn Allred - Jennifer Hemric - Alex Nelson - Tim Parks - - Justin Somers - - Bryan Wyatt - - Robert Reavis - - Sharon Yale - -

Yadkin County offices on the 2020 ballot includes four open seats and one unexpired term on the Yadkin County Board of Education. School Board incumbents Sharon Yale, Lynn Allred and Jennifer Hemric have filed for four-year terms as well as newcomers Robert Reavis, Alex Nelson and Bryan Wyatt.

Tim Parks and Justin Somers filed for the unexpired term which will run through 2022. The March primary will serve as election day for the School Board. The candidate elected for the unexpired term will take office immediately following the election. The remaining candidates will take office in July ahead of the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Parks and Somers were interviewed during the Jan. 6 meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Education, but the decision was made to await the election before seating a new member.

Justin Somers and Tim Parks have filed for the unexpired term of Howard McKnight, a longtime member of the School Board who passed away in November of 2019.

“Both candidates did interview on Monday in open session,” said Yadkin School Board Vice Chairman Sam Crews. “Mr. Somers and Mr. Parks handled the interviews very well and both are solid candidates. There was no consensus among the board on one over the other. With the primary election being within just two short months away, we wanted to simply await the outcome and then seat the winner following the election. Both candidates were very gracious and understood and look forward to the election.”

Candidates running for the Board of Education answered several questions for The Yadkin Ripple on why they should be elected to serve on the Yadkin County School Board. Below are the unedited responses from each candidate.

*****

Jennifer Hemric

Resides in: Hamptonville

Family: married with four children, one son in-law and one grandchild.

Education: Forbush High School, Surry Community College, and Lees McRae College with an associates degree in accounting and a bachelors degree in elementary education.

Occupation: I am the executive director of Compassion Care Center and co-owner of Alpha and Omega Corn Maze.

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A: I am a product of Yadkin County Schools, I have been a teacher of Yadkin County Schools, and I have had children that were students of Yadkin County Schools. I have also served on the Board of Education for the last 8 years. As an executive director of a non profit and the co-owner of a business, I understand customer service,budgeting, and personnel. With all of my experience, I bring an understanding and knowledge to work with other board members and administration to make Yadkin County Schools the best rural school system in the state.

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: Getting our students career and college ready. Yadkin County Schools is partnering with Surry Community College for college and CTE classes, offering virtual classes, and working to offer AP classes at a central location to achieve the goal of preparing our students for what is next in their life. Through programs such as the Shore Scholars, we are mentoring our students and giving them the support they need to reach their college and career goals. Our middle school students are taken to different industries in the county to let them know they can make a great living right here in Yadkin County. Yadkin County Schools collaboration with Surry Community College, Yadkin County Commissioners, and the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is addressing what is needed to get our students career and college ready.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: Yadkin County Schools has done a great job implementing safety procedures. I have nothing to add to what is already being done.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: Seeing the whole child. Many of our students have a tough home life and their time at school is the best part of their day. We have to give them the support they need to persevere despite their home life so they can succeed in school and life. The staff at our schools work hard to make sure these students get the mentoring and support they need so they do not fall through the cracks.

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: Teachers can be best supported by giving them opportunities for growth and to further their education. Yadkin County Schools supports our teachers continuing their education and working towards National Board Certification. I am excited with our new partnership with the Mebane Foundation and NC State to allow some of our teachers to get their masters of education focused on reading. Yadkin County Schools offers professional development on a regular basis to keep our teachers up to date on best practices helping them succeed in the classroom.

*****

Alex Nelson

Resides in: East Bend

Family: Married to Dawn Mathews, Miss Elkin Valley (1992), graduate of Forbush High School, and daughter of Ronald and Judy Mathews.

Occupation: Owner and manager of Old Town Gymnastics Academy, Active member of the North Carolina Conservative Coalition (2nd Amendment Director), Retired U.S ARMY Command Sergeant Major (CSM). Joined the US Army at 17, served 33 years including two combat tours and retired as Command Sergeants Major. Awards include: Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Award, 3 Meritorious Service, Combat Action Badge, along with 49 other awards and decorations. A break in active military service allowed me to continue to serve in the NC National Guard while serving as a School Resource Officer and then Detective. However, later continued service only to retire September 13, 2019 with 33 years of service.

Education:

· Master of Arts, Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University

· Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice Degree Program from Columbia College University

· National Defense University, Norfolk Va Joint Forces Staff College

· United States Sergeants Major Academy, TX

· Command General Staff College, Norfolk VA

· School Resource Officer Training, Salisbury NC

· Basic Law Enforcement Training, Wilkes Community College

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A. 33 years of service to our country and leading soldiers have reinforced sound judgment, an even temper and willingness to set higher achievable standards. As a father of 4 we all share the same concerns in reference to safety and education.

Effective boards engage the communities they serve. As a School Resource Officer (SRO) developing and implementing school safety and security plans we created community outreach programs that led to the seizure of drugs and guns without incident.

Effective boards use research and current data. Working with Homeland Security required constant research and development of policies and procedures requiring urgent implementation.

Effective boards allocate resources and provide financial oversight. Serving as the senior contracting officer in Guatemala, required supervising control and fiscal responsibility for 11 major government contracts.

As the U.S. National Support Element Command Sergeant Major, supervising Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines along with 31 nations required the ability to develop oversight measures to synergize diverse groups.

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: 1. Providing a safe environment more conducive to learning. Students and staff should be provided a safe learning environment, free from harassment and discrimination. Make a higher priority of reporting classroom disruptions Establish and follow all reported incidents of threats. Seek feedback to ensure an educational climate conducive to learning.

2. Excessive mandated testing. Most of our teachers are committed, hard-working educators. However, “Teaching to the test” not only adds to the administrative burden currently borne by our teachers, but also increases frustration with the students. Little quality teaching time is left for teachers to effectively engage students to accomplish their mission. Advocate for reduce testing through the State School Board and Lt Governor’s office.

3. Lack of guidance counselors, With the stressors of an ever-changing world and a more demanding family dynamic, we need more designated counselors in

our schools. Budgeting targets need to list the Counselors and Resource officers in every school a priority funding.

4. Restoring Yadkin values back into our school system. Our rich history is a roadmap of success and failures. Students should be taught civics and community service along with life coping skills.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: Aaron Feis, a teacher in Florida, threw himself in front of students as bullets filled the air. Aaron died protecting his students, our students, America’s treasure. Having a weapon would have allowed him to be alive today to protect others. The safety of our children is a collective responsibility of students, staff, administration and parents. Cameras should be placed on all busses to include reserve busses. School Resource Officers should be funded for every school. Selected, security checked, professional safety conscious administrators should be placed in a position to protect our children and themselves. After selecting and verifying personnel, the only people given knowledge of the security system would be on a need to know basis. It is time we stop giving people who mean harm a road map to hurt our children. It is time to take off the jacket, roll up the sleeves and make an area more conducive to learning. A child feeling truly safe is a good start.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: The world is in a constant state of flux in upward technology. Police and military advancements, workforce transitions, and community upgrades in everyday appliances create a scholastic challenge. Some leave the school system not prepared for what awaits them after graduation. It is vital that students are equipped with a diverse set of adaptable skill sets such as higher basic knowledge, financial, and entrepreneurial abilities. We must have a higher sense of urgency if we intend to fully prepare them to be productive citizens in our ever-changing society. We must ensure relevant subject knowledge for workforce adaptation and implementation

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: Protection of our classrooms and taking away overloaded undue burdens placed on our great teachers are vital to student readiness in the workforce. As a community, we must treat teachers as professionals. Administrators must do everything possible to remove mandates and undue burdens from the classroom allowing maximum time to educate our children.

Most of our teachers are committed, hard-working educators. However, “teaching to the test” not only adds to the administrative burden currently borne by our teachers but increases frustration with the students. Little quality teaching time is left for teachers to effectively engage students to accomplish their mission.

*****

Bryan Wyatt

Resides in: Jonesville

Family: wife: Beth, son: Justin, grandchildren: Karlie, Courtney, Baylee

Education: Jonesville and Boonville elementary schools, graduated from Starmount high, took public service classes at Surry Communitty College. Engineering cert. Classes through various state campuses.

Occupation: Farmed until age 16, worked various jobs through school (school bus driver in high school) Till 1989 when I went to work for the NCDOC as a correctional officer. After 4 years with the dept. Of corrections I transferred to the resident engineering office of the NCDOT. I retired with 30 years of service. I also served 20 years with the fire service in Arlington fire and rescue where I was a firefighter/medical responder. I retired from fire service with 20 years service.

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A: I have been a substitute teacher in the school system, as well as tutored students for years at Jonesville Elementary School. I drove a school bus for the county and helped start the Good News Club in Yadkin. I have a Granddaughter in Jonesville School and I have always tried to make the schools a safe place for our kids to get a great education.

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: I think students are good with how the schools are going. We have a good system, but we just need to change the common core and let teachers learn our students with good high tech material. Students need to know they are safe and we can do that by working with local law enforcement to have resource officers for each school and let the students see our support for their safety. We have to give them an opportunity for a high quality education in a safe environment.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: Safety should always be a top priority for our schools, a goal should be resource officers in each school, but this can only be done if state and county funding allow. Door locks are in place and teachers and other staff are very aware of those coming and going from the campuses. As safety measures come to us I will be there to look at the most efficient one that will protect our students.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: The most important aspect of education is to have the most up to date learning material possible. Also making sure that each and every student has the same opportunity to learn and to show their abilities. No student should ever feel as if they are left out.

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: Teachers need the support of all parents and the parents should be willing to help in preparing their child for the next days class. This includes homework, and assuring the child that they need to be smart and learn in school. A child with a good attitude and willingness to learn is a child with a great future.

*****

Tim Parks

Family: Wife – Angela Ball Parks. Son – Weston Parks married to Megan Parks. One grandson Titus Parks.

Resides in: Hamptonville

Education: West Yadkin Elementary School, Starmount High School, Mitchell Community College- Associate Degree in Police Science

Occupation: Retired Chief of Police Yadkinville

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A: I feel that my 35 years of law enforcement will allow me to be an asset to the Board of Education. During my 20 year tenure as Police Chief of Yadkinville, I worked closely with the school system in many different situations. My time with the town working with budgets and the city council will also be a benefit. I have been a resident of this county all my life. I have been very involved in the community serving on the Yadkin YMCA Board, the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce Board, Yadkinville Fire Department Board and Yadkin 911 Board. Currently, I serve as a board member for Mercy and Truth Ministries based in Jonesville.

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: · Parental involvement- we must make sure the communication lines are always open between our teachers, students and parents. We must relay to parents how important parent teacher conferences are so our teachers can share what they are teaching and any concerns they have about that child.

· Violence in Schools- This will always be a top concern

· Substance abuse- our schools need to be more involved in letting our students know the dangers of substance abuse.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: Currently, I believe our school system does a good job with safety issues. I have witnessed many changes that have been implemented for security purposes in the last 20 years which has enhanced the safety of students and teachers. However, with every event that occurs across the nation it is imperative that we take away key learning that can be implemented to further protect our schools. For example, officer presence in each school and maximum utilization of technology should be evaluated for enhancement. In addition, emergency drills should be practiced on a regular basis with drills being as realistic as possible. Law enforcement participation is key to the success of the drill and being prepared.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: I believe the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future is literacy. One definition of literacy is the “ability to read, write, spell, listen, and speak.” All of these characteristics are essential building blocks that an individual will need to pursue any vocation in their life. Regardless of the job an individual does, he/she will not be successful if the basic elements of literacy are not in place.

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: Teachers should be recognized for their experience and expertise. I believe it is imperative that we actively listen to feedback from the teachers and engage them in process improvement efforts. We should stand behind them as conflicts occur when the teacher is in the right. Salaries should be evaluated and effort taken to ensure adequate pay is given so that we can recruit and retain good teachers.

*****

Justin Somers

Resides in: community of Longtown

Family: Lindsey, my wife of 12 years, Lindsey. We have two children; Julia, 10 years old, and Preston, 2 years old.

Education: I am a graduate of NC State University and hold Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Livestock & Poultry Management, General Agriculture and Agri-Business Management.

Occupation: Since 2004 I have worked for Perdue Farms Inc., in Yadkinville and am currently a Senior Flock Advisor. I was first elected to the Yadkin County Farm Bureau Board of Directors in 2006, and was elected President in 2009, and still serve in that capacity. I was elected to the NC Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors in 2015. In addition to my roles with Farm Bureau, I serve as Assistant Sunday School Superintendent and Youth Director at Longtown United Methodist Church. I also serve on other board and committees within the county.

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A: As President of Yadkin County Farm Bureau I have developed a close working relationship with the administration of our schools as well as with members of the current school board, as we work to implement Farm Bureau programs in our schools such as Ag in the Classroom, Institute for Future Agriculture Leaders and our Scholarship Program. Through these relationships, I have seen firsthand many of the greatest strengths and some of the weakness of our school systems. Also, I have a daughter currently in the school system and a son that soon will be, I have two very big reasons I want to see Yadkin County Schools be successful. I have served on numerus boards at varying levels and I have a great understanding and respect for how the system is supposed to work. Throughout my career I have excelled at building relationships; and I look forward to putting that skill to work for the betterment of the students, teachers, residents and administrators in Yadkin County.

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: As schools across the country have focused on making sure that each and every student is college ready, schools have been leaving students behind. As a member of the Yadkin County Board of Education I would; work to strengthen the vocational and agriculture programs within Yadkin County Schools at all levels this includes a strong career path based curriculum for students who wish to go straight to work, see that our college bound students are achieving and ready for college on day one, encourage community involvement in our schools, evaluate school security and ensure the strength and stability of our system into the future. These are all issues that I have a passion for, I however do not have all the answers, if elected, I would seek the input from my fellow board members, administrators, teachers and members of the community and seek dialog, agreement and understanding on how best to follow through on these issues so that the final decision of the Board of Education is always in the best interest of our students. I have the know-how, to build a team and gather input from stakeholders, come up with a plan and ultimately implement the best plan possible.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: Our students need to feel safe while they are at school. Free from violence, free from bullying, free from all forms of emotional, mental and physical stress and abuse. Ultimately, our students will succeed and achieve their maximum potential when their only focus while at school is learning. There are a lot of topics being tossed around as it relates to how to secure our schools. I look forward to learning more about the varying topics of school security and what will work best for Yadkin County and our students. I am sure that this should not be a one size fits all schools nationwide or even statewide.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: I firmly believe that the sooner a child can start learning, the better prepared they will be for school and for their futures. This starts at home and parents or guardians must start their kids off on the right foot to prepare them for a lifetime of learning and education. Once in school, students will learn more if taught through varying teaching styles. This is where my passion for vocational education comes in. Students should be exposed to different learning and teaching styles, this is how they will succeed once they are out of school and in their chosen colleges or careers. In today’s world and today’s economy we must have strong Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and by strong I mean constantly evolving with the changing world of STEM based careers. Most students will end up with the highest paying jobs in these fields. Lastly, the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future is to teach them to learn not to take a test. Teaching to learn is a lifelong skill.

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: With any cooperation or organization the people of that institution are the cornerstone, the same is true with Yadkin County Schools. Teachers are the strength of our system and the success of our students. As I said before, I want to encourage community involvement. I have seen how a support system built of community leaders and parents to support the schools and the teachers can make a difference in a local school. Parents and community members should be encouraged to be members of the PTO and to support teachers and local schools. Not only are our teachers teaching, caring and building our kids, they are also doing all that to the next generation of our community. If elected, I will listen to the concerns of our teachers and what type of support they need. We all know the front burner issues; compensation and classroom funding, and I will always be a voice of support in making sure, that our teachers are being fairly compensated and that our classrooms are fully funded whenever possible.

In closing, I want you to picture a chain with 14 links, each link represents one of our schools (including the Early College), the Yadkin County School system, the chain as a whole, is only as strong as the weakest link within that chain. All of our schools must be successful; all our schools must be a solid link in our chain.

*****

Lynn Allred

Resides in: Courtney

Family: Lori, my wife, has been an Exceptional Children’s teacher for the last 38 years. Our children, Michaela and James are 2016, and 2019 graduates of Forbush High School. Both children were well prepared by the Yadkin County School System to be successful in college.

Education: I attended West Yadkin Elementary and graduated from Starmount High School in 1975.

Occupation: I have been a veterinarian at the Animal Hospital of Wilkes for 36 years. After graduating from Starmount High School I obtained a BS degree from NC State University, and a doctorate degree from Auburn University that prepared me for my veterinary career.

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A: The most important experiences that makes me qualified to serve on the BOE are being a parent, being a spouse of a teacher, being a life long resident of Yadkin County, and being a current member of the board. As a parent of two children that have attended three schools in Yadkin County, I know many of the challenges that parents face in educating their children. With children that participated in sports and extracurricular activities, I have traveled to all our schools and have come to know teachers, coaches, parents, administrators, children, and young adults throughout the county. Being a spouse of a classroom teacher makes me keenly aware of the challenges faced by teachers. I realize the importance of discipline in our classrooms. I have learned which practices used by teachers and administrators are effective and which are not. The experiences I have gained as a current board member will continue to allow me to better serve the interest of Yadkin County citizens. I will continue to listen to advice from everyone but will strive to do the will of the majority, and I will continue to base my decisions on conservative common sense values.

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: One of the issues that face students in Yadkin County is the lack of advanced courses at our high schools. It is not uncommon for students from larger more urban counties to have taken 8 to 12 advanced placement courses in high school. It is difficult for our students to take more than 2 to 3 courses. Fewer Advanced Placement (AP) are offered at Starmount than Forbush because of school size and this not a fair situation. I would like to find a way to combine Starmount and Forbush students desiring to take AP courses to get sufficient number of students to justify offering a more extensive choice of AP courses. These courses could be taught at Yadkin Early College or some other central location. Taking the advanced courses would allow our students not to have to “play catch up” upon entering college. Another issue in our schools is the lack of emphasis on the arts. It is disheartening to see that there are only 50-60 band members at our two high schools combined in a county with 5200 students. Studies have shown that students that participate in music, drama, and the arts are more well rounded. Instruction in these areas can lead to life long enjoyment and opportunities. Funding for additional instruction in the arts would most likely have to come from local county funds. Cut backs in teaching positions from the state has forced a reduction in the arts statewide.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: I always felt my children were going to a safe environment when they left for school in Yadkin County. However, I am very aware of the potential for violence on our campuses. While my son and daughter have been attending college, I have been contacted by text and emails that they were under lockdown situations. It was and continues to be a frightening experience. As a parent and a leader, I seek solutions from whatever sources possible. The BOE has implemented numerous features to increase the safety of our schools; 1) controlling access to our elementary and middle schools by requiring that all visitors be “buzzed” in at the front office while all other access points are locked and secured, 2) building control access points staffed during school hours at the high schools to control access to the campuses, 3) working with local police and sheriff departments to implement prevention and response practices, 4) education of staff at our schools to recognize and get help for students that exhibit “troubling” behaviors that could signal potential violent actions, 5) increased use of surveillance cameras. I will always be open to any additional suggestions by our citizens regarding additional security measures and to seeking funds for these measures from our County Commissioners for security improvements.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: The most important aspect of education that prepares young people for their future is to instill in them that education is a lifelong process. Our school system must train students how to gather, evaluate, and disseminate information and data because these skills will be important throughout their lifetime. Students seem to be very proficient in the collection of data due to their knowledge of how to negotiate the world wide web. However, the most important part is the evaluation and application of the data and information. We must prepare our students to be critical thinkers that evaluate the source of the information and determine if the source has a bias that discredits the information. As parents educating our children, we must teach them to evaluate information keeping in mind the moral values we have taught them and God’s natural laws. Another area that the school system should encourage is entrepreneurship. Our schools should encourage curiosity and confidence. Curiosity to envision needs not being met in our community and the confidence to develop ways to meet those needs. This process can lead to the business creation that rewards our students, our community, as well as other parts of the state and world.

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: Yadkin County teachers can best be supported by involved parents. The BOE can support our teachers with professional development opportunities, common sense school calendar and local salary supplements funded by Yadkin County commissioners. However, the most help for our teachers can come from parents. As parents we must realize that our involvement in our children’s education allows teachers to be more successful. Parents must teach our children to respect the classroom environment, teachers, and their educational opportunity. Respecting the school environment will allow for increased instructional time. Disciplinary actions at school must be reinforced at home. Teachers can do more with students that are well prepared by parents at home for school each and every day. Another area that must be addressed is increased salaries for our teachers. The state legislature and governor are holding up salary increases for our teachers because they will not work out a budget. Our teacher’s salaries are being held as bargaining chips to settle other budget matters. This impasse must be settled so our teachers will get their pay increase retro active back to the beginning of this school year. Going forward, more aggressive step increases in salaries must happen to bring our teachers income up to the national average.

*****

Sharon Yale

Resides in: Yadkinville

Family: Spouse: Scott Yale, Children: Savannah Yale & Jordan Yale

Education: Western Carolina University ’94. Bachelor of Science Degree- Psychology

Occupation: Executive Endocrine Specialist – AstraZeneca 2005- present

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A: Having served on the current Board of Education since 2016, I have gained valuable experience and training to be an effective, contributing member to the Yadkin County Board. I have worked hard to establish an authentic and trustworthy relationship with our citizens, students & staff. It has also been paramount, as a board member, to collaborate with community partners including, County Commissioners, Surry Community College, local businesses and local churches to bring resources and opportunities to our students and staff. Yadkin County Schools is blessed by their investment in the education of our students. I have also served Yadkin County at the New Hope Pregnancy Care Center in the following capacities: Board Member 2008 – 2010, Chairman of the Board 2010, Community Liaison and Abstinence Education Instructor in Yadkin County Schools 2011-2013 (middle and high schools).

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: The hard truth is many students in Yadkin County face issues beyond the typical political headlines of reading and math scores. The issues that are most dire include hunger and poverty that many children are facing every day. We work hard to ensure the needs of the students are met beyond mere academics. If a child is hungry or doesn’t have warm clothes in the winter, we work with local agencies and churches to help provide what is needed. Also with the educational budget cuts at the state and federal level, our students continue to be asked to achieve more with less resources. We have been able to secure grants to offer additional assistance for grades that need improvement and our trajectory has been in an upward swing over the last several years. Yadkin County is now ranked in the top 34% of the state and continues to move up. Our goal is to be the best rural county in North Carolina.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: Safety continues to be an issue of utmost importance to Yadkin County Schools and Citizens. There are continued enhancements to safety measures, technology and drug testing each school year to improve student and staff safety on buses and school property. Yadkin County Schools continues to work closely with local law enforcement agencies to train and provide personnel on campus for support and visibility to deter criminal behavior. I do believe there is always more to be done regarding safety as we continue to have concerns in our nation and state. Looking beyond the mere safety techniques, it is just as important to address the mental health aspect of the issues facing our schools. Moving forward, I would like to see additional funding from the general assembly to enhance not only security measures (technology and personnel) but to also retain more counselors to address the mental health needs of our students.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: Beyond mastering the core fundamentals, I believe the application of critical thinking and problem solving is key to a student’s future readiness. Immersion opportunities including internships and mentoring programs, along with enhancements in course offerings help students gain valuable insight.

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: Our teachers carry a tremendous responsibility everyday in the classroom, in fact, I believe it is a calling. In my opinion, teachers are best supported when:

1. Parents and students foster a partnership with teachers and are actively involved in their educational journey.

2. Provided with strong, engaging leaders in administration that support staff in both setting and reaching classroom goals while identifying opportunities for future professional growth.

3. The state and federal level leaves decisions to the local district. This would allow our teachers more discretion in the classroom to teach to the needs of Yadkin County students.

*****

Robert Reavis

Resides in: Courtney

Family: I’m married to my beautiful wife Summer and we are expecting our first child in February.

Education: N.C. State University-M.Ed. Training and Development, Appalachian State University-BS Technology Education, Forbush High School

Occupation: North Carolina State Trooper

Q: What experience(s) makes you qualified to serve as a member of the Yadkin County School Board?

A: I have a deep rooted connection to Yadkin County and particularly the people that make it special. I have always been a person that strives to support the community spiritually, emotionally, and physically. My community involvement includes serving on the Board of the Yadkin YMCA, Board member for the Yadkin County Community Foundation, as well as a committee member on the Yadkin County Child Fatality Prevention Task Force. In addition, I have over 10 years of law enforcement experience as a State Trooper; serving in varying capacities including, drill instructor for 11 schools, Governor’s security, and DEA Task Force Officer. All of these experiences have shaped me, and will contribute to becoming a valued member of the Yadkin County Board of Education.

Q: What are the most important issues you feel are facing students in Yadkin County and how can those issues best be addressed?

A: First and foremost is ensuring that Yadkin County schools are a safe place for learning to take place. Not only does school safety include minimizing the risk of random acts of violence like mass shootings, but also includes the campaign to combat bullying. The second issue I plan to address is improving school facilities. Yadkin County students deserve the opportunities and adequate space needed to foster an atmosphere where learning can occur. Teachers have an overwhelming list of tasks to accomplish on a daily basis and inadequate facilities make those tasks even more difficult. Lastly, which encompasses the above mentioned issues, students need to feel that they can thrive academically, physically, and emotionally in Yadkin County schools. This can only be accomplished with a team focused approach on the culture of learning in our schools. The culture should focus on the learning components for each child and not the compliance. If we as a team support the context, beliefs, and practices of each child, the compliance will take care of itself.

Q: Do you feel that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County Schools, if so, what measures would you propose?

A: I do believe that increased safety measures should be implemented at Yadkin County schools. One measure that I believe would be successful in improving school safety is creating threat assessment teams at each school. This is a cutting edge, holistic approach to improving school safety. Essentially, each school will build a team of teachers, administration, students, and parents to meet at various times to collectively share information about perceived threats to their school. After each meeting, reports can be disseminated to the appropriate leaders for analysis. Research has proven that many times when acts of violence have occurred, someone had a feeling that something wasn’t right. The threat assessment teams create a place where open dialogue can occur and these feelings can be shared.

Q: What do you feel is the most important aspect of education in order to prepare young people for their future?

A: I believe the most important aspect of education for young people is for the people responsible to create a culture of learning where each child feels special and valued. I believe in supporting the constructivist learning theory which encourages students to use hands-on learning and problem solving to increase their knowledge of a given subject and then to reflect on that knowledge by sharing how it changed their perception. This learning theory tends to blend well with CTE and STEM programs which are on the forefront of Yadkin County curriculums. It takes a team to create such a culture of learning and I would be honored to be a part of that team.

Q: How do you think Yadkin County teachers can best be supported in their roles?

A: Yadkin County teachers can best be supported by administration personnel, board members included, that will hold the education system accountable. Yadkin County teachers also need to know that their board members will put in the work to build local, state, and federal relationships so that those entities know that Yadkin County teachers are the leaders in rural education. Yadkin County teachers are some of the best in the country and they deserve board members that will support them every step of the way.

