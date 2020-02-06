Flooding causes multiple road closures

UPDATED:

A number of roads are closed around the county due to flash flooding. Just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal reported that Baptist Church Road in Boonville, Swan Creek Road and South Jonesville Boulevard in Jonesville, Butner Mill Road in East Bend as well as Nebo Road and Oak Grove Church Road.

“The list is growing,” Vestal said.

Vestal cautioned drivers to avoid flooded areas and reminded drivers of the phrase “turn around, don’t drown.”

Vestal said the county has opened its Emergency Operations Center where conditions are being monitored.

The following roads are closed due to flooding as of 2 p.m., Feb. 6:

8087 Windsor Rd-Hamptonville

Baptist Church Rd/Green Mason- Boonville

Nebo Rd/Union Cross- Fall Creek

Swan Creek Rd/Cobb St- Jonesville

Butner Mill Rd- Fall Creek/East Bend

South Jonesville Blvd- Jonesville

Wilson St/W Main St- Yadkinville

Adams St- Yadkinville

Arnold Rd/US 21- Hamptonville

Cranfill Rd/Fish Brannon-Yadkinville

Mt Carmel Church Rd- Yadkinville/Forbush

4629 Courtney Huntsville- Courtney

Fall Creek Church Rd

Cornelius Rd

Baltimore Rd

Creekside Dr/Longtown Rd

3737 US Hwy 21

Ins. Griffn Rd and Snider Rd (Bridge Griffen Rd )

Falcon Rd

Locust and Tennessee St ( Yadkinville)

West Main St and Wilson St

Van-buren St

Pine St

Carter Rd

Steelman Rd ( at bridge area)

