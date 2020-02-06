Flooding causes multiple road closures

UPDATED:
A number of roads are closed around the county due to flash flooding. Just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal reported that Baptist Church Road in Boonville, Swan Creek Road and South Jonesville Boulevard in Jonesville, Butner Mill Road in East Bend as well as Nebo Road and Oak Grove Church Road.
“The list is growing,” Vestal said.
Vestal cautioned drivers to avoid flooded areas and reminded drivers of the phrase “turn around, don’t drown.”
Vestal said the county has opened its Emergency Operations Center where conditions are being monitored.
The following roads are closed due to flooding as of 2 p.m., Feb. 6:
8087 Windsor Rd-Hamptonville
Baptist Church Rd/Green Mason- Boonville
Nebo Rd/Union Cross- Fall Creek
Swan Creek Rd/Cobb St- Jonesville
Butner Mill Rd- Fall Creek/East Bend
South Jonesville Blvd- Jonesville
Wilson St/W Main St- Yadkinville
Adams St- Yadkinville
Arnold Rd/US 21- Hamptonville
Cranfill Rd/Fish Brannon-Yadkinville
Mt Carmel Church Rd- Yadkinville/Forbush
4629 Courtney Huntsville- Courtney
Fall Creek Church Rd
Cornelius Rd
Baltimore Rd
Creekside Dr/Longtown Rd
3737 US Hwy 21
Ins. Griffn Rd and Snider Rd (Bridge Griffen Rd )
Falcon Rd
Locust and Tennessee St ( Yadkinville)
West Main St and Wilson St
Van-buren St
Pine St
Carter Rd
Steelman Rd ( at bridge area)