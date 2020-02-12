Hunter Farms to offer CSA produce boxes

Hunter Farms will offer is CSA produce boxes for the second year in a row. - Meats produced by Hunter Farms in Boonville. - Hunter Farms in Boonville grows a variety of produce each year which it sells to area restaurants as well as local farmers markets. - Landon, Autumn and Mali Hunter in a field of sunflowers on their family farm in Boonville. - - Hunter Farms offers weekly produce boxes beginning July 7. - -

BOONVILLE — Though summer is still months away, local farmers are already preparing to grow lots of goodness. For the second year in a row, Hunter Farms will offer customers a convenient way to ensure they have access to fresh locally grown produce each week through its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

Hunter Farms introduced CSA boxes last year to rave reviews from those who took part.

“Everybody loved it,” said Autumn Hunter. Hunter and her husband Landon own and run the farm.

Hunter said customers enjoyed the convenience of picking up their weekly boxes of produce and not having to fight the crowds at a grocery store.

“They like the availability, and it’s quick and easy,” Hunter said.

The CSA boxes come in a variety of sizes from extra small, with five to seven pounds of produce, up to a large box with 17 to 20 pounds of produce.

Produce in each weekly box varies according to the growing season, but may include an assortment of: tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, cabbage, green beans, potatoes, onions, okra, cantaloupe, apples, peaches, carrots, sweet corn (white, yellow, and bicolor), greens, radishes, and cucumbers.

Hunter said occasionally some of the farm’s beef or pork products are included in a box.

She said that was a good way to get customers excited about the additional products her family produces.

Customers may choose to pick up their weekly box at Hunter Family Farms, located at 6813 US Hwy 601 South, or at various area farmers markets.

The Hunter family sells produce at the Yadkinville Farmers Market as well as markets in Mount Airy, Mocksville, Bermuda Run and Elkin.

Hunter said customers enjoy being able to pick up their weekly box at their local farmers market, which also allows them to shop for other items from vendors at that market.

The Hunter Farm CSA boxes range in price starting at $120 for the entire season, which will include a weekly box of produce beginning July 7 through Sept. 12.

CSA slots are still available for this year and may be purchased by contacting the Hunter Farms at 336-469-6498 or through their website hunterfarmsfamilyproduce.com.

