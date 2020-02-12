Largest class graduates from Surry’s Truck Driver Training Program

The 21st graduating class of the Truck Driver Training course at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center includes: front row (left to right) Verlie Fields, Deborah Billings, Bobby Martin, Jerri Lynn Martin, Arlis Cook, Sabrina Stokes, Ken Heater, and Levi Deaton. Second row: Tanner Saddler, Robert Maurer, Brian Moore, Austin Gwyn, Frankie Williams, Josh Capell, Jose Montero, Miles Gregory, Steven Crumpler, Dakota York, Josh Bowen, and Austin Turner. A new student orientation for Truck Driver Training will be held at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.with classes starting March 19. -

DOBSON — The largest group of students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program since it started in May 2014. Twenty students graduated in December from the 21st class held at SCC. Graduates of the program now total 235.

Graduates include: Verlie Fieldsand Jose Montero of Dobson; Bobby Martin, Jerri Lynn Martin, Levi Deaton, and Austin Turner of Mount Airy; Tanner Saddler and Brian Moore of Winston-Salem; Deborah Billings of Roaring River; Arlis Cook of Pilot Mountain; Sabrina Stokes and Miles Gregory of Yadkinville; Ken Heater of Clemmons; Robert Maurer of King; Austin Gwyn of Ronda; Frankie Williams of East Bend; Josh Capell of Summerfield; Steven Crumpler of State Road; Dakota York of Elkin and Josh Bowen of Walnut Cove.

The next offering of Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training classes starts March 19 and runs through May 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. An orientation will be held at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.

Tuition is only $1,881. Median pay for truck drivers is $38,200 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Special admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

With a shortage of up to 15,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing – by 11 percent during 2012-2022.

“There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program, contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at 336- 386-3584 or matthewsw@surry.edu.

