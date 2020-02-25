Juvenile facing animal abuse charges

A dog seized by Yadkin County Animal Control after a video of abuse was reported is now in the custody of a foster family. -

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver said there is an ongoing investigation into a video posted to Facebook showing an individual abusing a small dog. Oliver said the video was reported to one of the County’s School Resource Officers around 8:30 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 20.

“We’re very concerned,” Oliver said. “Nobody likes to see an animal of any kind, but especially a young puppy or dog being abused.”

A juvenile suspect was identified and felony charges for animal cruelty have been filed with Juvenile Justice, Oliver said. As the suspect is a juvenile, the name is not being released.

The animal was seized by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division and taken to the Yadkin County Animal Shelter after an examination by a licensed veterinarian. Oliver said the dog was in good health and is now being cared for by a foster family.

The investigation is still active, Oliver added.

A dog seized by Yadkin County Animal Control after a video of abuse was reported is now in the custody of a foster family. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_58611.jpg A dog seized by Yadkin County Animal Control after a video of abuse was reported is now in the custody of a foster family.