School Board candidates take part in forum

Candidates running for the four-year terms on the Yadkin County Board of Education took part in forum hosted by the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. The two candidates running for the unexpired two-year term on the board, Tim Parks and Justin Somers, were not available due to prior commitments.

The School Board election will be held during the March 3 primary next Tuesday. The candidate elected on March 3 for the unexpired two-year term will be sworn in at the subsequent School Board meeting. The remaining candidates elected will take office at the July meeting, prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Three incumbents, Jennifer Hemric, Dr. Lynn Allred and Sharon Yale, are running for reelection to the School Board along with three newcomers, Alex Nelson, Robert Reavis and Bryan Wyatt. There are four seats up for election to the board, in addition to the unexpired two-year term.

Each candidate at Tuesday’s forum was given time for an opening and closing statement on why they were running for a seat on the Yadkin County Board of Education. The candidates were also asked a series of questions, including some solicited from audience members. Topics included what each candidate would like to accomplish if elected, school safety, top educational priority for students and teacher retention strategies.

Allred said he would like to “continue the momentum” of the board.

“What I’d like to accomplish in the next four years is to bring our schools into the top 20 to 25 percent of the school systems in North Carolina,” Allred said.

Hemric noted that the board was not about individual desires, but a team effort.

“Together we form a united group that is working to make Yadkin County schools the best rural district in the state. I am asking for you to re-elect all of us incumbents so we can finish what we started years ago. We are uniting our schools with our community leaders and stakeholders to provide every child in Yadkin County with the best opportunity for an education in a safe environment.”

Nelson mentioned his military background as well as a stint as a School Resource Officer.

“I automatically go to security,” said Nelson. “I see a lot of things that I love. I see some things I know we, working as a team, we can do better. I would like to see school resource officers funded in every school.”

Reavis said his goal was to focus on “effective use of resources allocated by local, state and federal entities.”

“For our teachers, we must create avenues of support such as higher salaries, mental wellness programs and incentives for higher education. As far as the students, investments need to made in their support systems such as nurses, teaching assistants, school psychologists and especially school resource officers. I would like to see an SRO in every school.”

Wyatt said “every student needs to have the same opportunities to prosper.”

“We need to make our schools safe so they feel like they can learn without having to worry about somebody busting through the doors and shooting them up,” Wyatt added.

Yale spoke about continuing the success of the school board, and the importance of the teachers and support of parents.

“I would like to take the success we have seen that Dr. Allred and Ms. Hemric shared, and use it as a springboard moving forward to have a path forward for all of our students to have career, educational or military readiness. I believe we have created enhancements in our offerings currently and I want to see that furthered.”

Several other candidates running for office were present in the audience at Tuesday’s forum, including State Senator Vickie Sawyer who will be running for re-election in November. Judicial candidate Donna Shumate and 10th Congressional District candidate Ralph Walters, both on the March 3 Republican ballot for the Primary, shared a few words as well.

For more information on the candidates running for the Yadkin County Board of Education, see the Feb. 6 edition of the Yadkin Ripple.

