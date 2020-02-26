Buck Shoals achieves lower ISO

The Buck Shoals Volunteer Fire Department is recognized at a meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners. -

The Buck Shoals Fire Department was honored at the Feb. 17 Yadkin County Board of Commissioners meeting. The Fire Department lowered its ISO rating which leads to insurance savings for homeowners within that district.

Buck Shoals Fire Department members put forth a great deal of time and energy in order to lower their rating, explained County Manager Lisa Hughes. When being inspected, forty percent of the score is contingent of the individual department’s performance. Because of this, the department must perform well in order to receive points being scored. Other aspects of the Fire Department’s score are contingent on outside factors. For instance, Buck Shoals is located in both Yadkin and Wilkes Counties, and they are subsequently scored on the capabilities of both Yadkin and Wilkes County’s emergency communications and dispatch. With hard work and determination from the Buck Shoals Fire Department, the Buck Shoals ISO rating went from a split 9 rating to a 06/09 rating. Lowering the ISO rating is no simple task, especially for a department comprised of volunteers.

“Achieving the 6/9 rating is tremendous by a department that is 100% dependent upon volunteers. The majority of the fire departments in Yadkin County have a combination of paid part-time or full-time staff to supplement the volunteers. Buck Shoals is one of two departments within the county that relies strictly on volunteers,” said Hughes.

Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard also praised Buck Shoals Fire Department for their work.

“I am very proud of Buck Shoals Fire Department for recognizing the significant monetary effect to their citizens and achieving a lower ISO grade,” Leonard said. “All too often the communities only see the fire department personnel in a time of need, but by completing this grading process they are having a positive effect on all their population.”

By lowering their ISO rating, the Buck Shoals Fire Department has shown they are committed to providing quality fire service and improving the lives of residents within their district.

