Authorities in Yadkinville are assisting the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department after receiving a tip in an ongoing investigation. Yadkinville Police Chief Dawn Pardue confirmed that efforts were underway to follow up on a tip that missing 15-month old Evelyn Boswell might have been seen with her grandmother in Yadkinville.

Additional details will be reported as they become available.

