Search continues for missing 15-month old

On Feb. 27 authorities in Yadkinville assisted the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department after receiving a tip in the ongoing investigation into a missing 15-month old from Tennessee. Yadkinville Police Chief Dawn Pardue confirmed that efforts were underway Thursday to follow up on a tip that the missing child, Evelyn Mae Boswell, might have been seen with her grandmother in Yadkinville at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Evelyn was “entered as a missing child on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, but was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019.”

The TBI also said that since the issuance of the AMBER Alert, there have been more than than 800 leads.

“None, however, has produced any credible sightings regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell.” states the TBI press release.

Conflicting statements from those close to the child, combined with the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing has complicated the search, the TBI said.

Megan Boswell, the child’s mother, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with false reporting by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. Two additional suspects related to the missing girl were arrested in Wilkes County.

Related arrests, pond searched in Wilkes County

“On Friday, Feb. 20, ongoing investigative efforts led authorities to ask for assistance in locating a gray BMW. Two individuals believed to have information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts were traveling in the car. On Friday afternoon, the vehicle and the individuals were located in Wilkes County, North Carolina. Agents and detectives questioned the couple as part of the ongoing investigation. They are currently being held on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell,” states a TBI press release.

On Feb.21, deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle involved in an Amber Alert in the Shepherds Crossroads community of Wilkes County, confirmed the Wilkes County Sheriff’s office in a press release. The vehicle, a 2007 BMW, had also been located and recovered. The occupants, William McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested and charged with a fugitive warrant for outstanding charges from Tennessee.

McCloud and Boswell were charged on Feb. 22 with an out-of-state fugitive warrant for outstanding charges that were open in the state of Tennessee. Both McCloud and Boswell appeared in District Court in Wilkes County on Feb. 24 and have now been extradited back to Tennessee.

On Feb. 26, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire & Rescue Department, conducted a search related to the investigation of the missing child. The search was conducted by Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire & Rescue team using a Remote Operated Vehicle device as the search was conducted in a body of water, at a pond, located in the Shepherds Crossroads community in Wilkes County. The search was inconclusive to any facts to the investigation and all information has been reported back to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations as they continue their efforts in this investigation.

The search continues

Evelyn has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 2’0″, and weighs approximately 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips can also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov. Please do not submit tips through social media, as those platforms are not monitored 24/7.

