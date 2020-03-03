Second teen charged in animal abuse case

A dog seized by Yadkin County Animal Control after a video of abuse was reported is now in the custody of a foster family. -

A second teen has been charged in an animal abuse case in Yadkin County after a video surfaced on Facebook. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the video which depicts the abuse on Feb. 20. The initial report was received by the School Resource Officer at Forbush High School. A fifteen-year-old juvenile was identified and felony charges for animal cruelty were filed with Juvenile Justice.

On Feb.28, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office filed an additional charge of misdemeanor cruelty to animals on the fifteen-year-old juvenile. A sixteen-year-old juvenile was identified as the one who allegedly videoed the abuse. That individual has been charged as a juvenile with Juvenile Justice with misdemeanor instigating and promoting cruelty to animals in accordance with the recent Raise the Age Law. (Effective Dec. 1, 2019, 16-and-17-year-old individuals who commit crimes in North Carolina will no longer automatically be charged in the adult criminal justice system. In 2017, lawmakers raised the age of juvenile jurisdiction for nonviolent crimes to age 18, following years of research, study and education on this topic.)

“During the investigation, through interviews and information received it has been determined the abuse was videoed prior to mid-January. Investigators are continuing to try to determine the exact date,” states a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re very concerned,” Oliver said after the initial report on Feb. 20. “Nobody likes to see an animal of any kind, but especially a young puppy or dog being abused.”

The animal was seized by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division after the initial report and taken to the Yadkin County Animal Shelter after being examined by a licensed veterinarian. Oliver said the animal was in good health and it was placed with a foster family.

“The puppy continues to do well and remains in foster care,” states the press release.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.

