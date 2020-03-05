Tribune and Ripple win industry awards

Colvard - Harrison -

RALEIGH — The Yadkin Ripple and Elkin Tribune brought back seven awards from the North Carolina Press Association’s (NCPA) annual convention on Feb. 27.

The statewide industry recognition came during an evening awards ceremony for the editorial contest, and during a luncheon for the advertising competition. This year’s contest drew more than 4,000 entries from more than 100 newspapers from across the state, and was judged by industry peers from the West Virginia Press Association.

Awards were won among advertisements, feature writing and columns. The Ripple compete in Division A, for community newspapers with print circulation less than 3,500. The contest period stretched from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019.

Editorial awards

Kitsey Burns Harrison, who has won NCPA awards multiple times in previous years, brought back two awards for the Yadkin Ripple. She won first place in Feature Writing for her feature story on Lake Alpine, a fond look back at a mainstay of Yadkin County summers in the mid-20th century.

Harrison also won third place in the Light Columns category for her recurring column, Kitsey’s Kitchen. Since the birth of her son two years ago, Harrison has expanded her scope from kitchen adventures to the wider challenges and joys of young motherhood. Her winning selection of columns included “The obligatory child crying with Santa photo,” a self-explanatory rite of passage for every new parent; “Book review and weird food combos,” a review of odd food combinations, both in the Harrison household and in the books she enjoys; and “I hope there are tomatoes in heaven,” a touching tribute to Harrison’s Uncle Chip and his love of gardening.

Bill Colvard won first place in the serious columns category for The Tribune. He has won first place in this category for two years in a row, winning in 2019 for the Mount Airy News in Division D, for daily newspapers under 12,500 circulation.

Colvard’s winning package of columns included “No good can come of this,”a rant on Elkin’s installation of four-way stops downtown; “Things happened, Drugs were taken,” a musing on the opioid crisis; and “It was a beautiful day,” a personal remembrance of September 11.

Advertising awards

The Tribune also brought home three first place awards in the advertising division.

First place for a Real Estate ad went to graphic designer Marjorie Morrison and account representative Sherry Stanley for a Rogers Realty ad. First place for a Restaurant/Entertainment ad was won by an ad for Theos’ and Pirate’s Landing by graphic designer Marjorie Morrison and account representative Holly Lamm. First place for a Health ad went to graphic designer Amanda Cooke and account representatives Dawn Bagale and Holly Lamm for “February is Children’s Dental Health Month.”

The Yadkin Ripple won a second place award in the Medical category for a Yadkin Physical Therapy ad by graphic designer Katelyn Goins and sales representative Holly Lamm.

