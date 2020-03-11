Entertainment all around – Forbush Chorus and Drama Department productions

Forbush Concert Choir performs. -

The Forbush High School Chorus Department held its annual Spring Concert on Feb. 27. This concert was to help the chorus students to prepare for their upcoming performance at the Scales Fine Arts Center at Wake Forest University, where they will be performing two songs for adjudication. This concert also showcased the men’s choir. This group of students consists of men who are starting out in the Chorus Department as opposed to the Concert Choir which is composed of students who auditioned to be in that class. Their final concert on Tuesday, May 12 will be preparing the Concert Choir to sing at the 2020 Graduation ceremony.

The Forbush Theater Department will soon stage a production of “The Addams Family.” Students have been rehearsing all semester for their shows, scheduled for April 23-25. Mrs. Campbell not only has classes performing in the show, but she also has a group of students in her Theatre Tech class who will participate on the technical side of the show, as well as building and painting the set. To purchase tickets email Mrs. Jamie Campbell at jamie.campbell@yadkin.k12.nc.us or visit the website https://fhsaddams.bpt.me/.

The Arts classes at Forbush High School constantly have something to offer for those looking for some inexpensive family-friendly entertainment. For more information about these or upcoming events, please contact FHS or anyone in the Chorus or Theater departments.

