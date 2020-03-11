YVCS students win at Science Olympiad

From left, Yadkin Valley Community School eighth-graders Henry Seipel-Parks, Ellie Berryman, Maia Cook and Caroline Macy compete at the regional North Carolina Science Olympiad tournament. -

ELKIN — Middle school students from the Yadkin Valley Community School (YVCS) competed at the regional North Carolina Science Olympiad tournament at Wake Forest University on February 29.

Three events were entered by YVCS students, and two teams won 1st place which qualifies them to go on to the State Tournament in April at NC State University. The two qualifying events are Ping Pong Parachute and Mission Possible.

The Ping Pong Parachute team, Ellie Berryman and Caroline Macy, both eighth graders, were tasked with designing and building a bottle rocket to launch a ping pong ball attached to a parachute. The object being to keep the ball aloft for the greatest amount of time. This team won first place at regionals for the second year in a row. “Their time in air was amazing and more than doubled their best time from last year. The parachute seemed to defy gravity and just hang in the air,” said Kimberly Seipel-Parks, YVCS Administrator.

Eighth graders Henry Seipel-Parks and Maia Cook competed in Mission Possible. They designed and constructed a Rube Goldberg like device which was required to perform a number of actions. “Their device was wonderfully complex,” said K. Seipel-Parks. “Mission Impossible requires teamwork, a strong knowledge of physics and a lot of problem-solving.”

The school’s 4th and 5th grade students will compete in the Elementary Regional Science Olympiad tournament at UNC Charlotte in May.

The mission of the Yadkin Valley Community School is: To develop a unique educational environment that fosters the whole child by encouraging academic excellence, joy of learning, creativity, curiosity, mindfulness, self-empowerment and community awareness. For more information, visit www.yadkinvalleyschool.org.

