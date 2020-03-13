Two ‘persons under investigation’ tested for corona virus in Yadkin County

Yadkin County has two “persons under investigation” that have been tested for the corona virus, or COVID-19 as of Friday at 12:30 p.m.

These individuals have been informed about the virus and how it is spread and are self-monitoring while waiting test results, according to a news release from Yadkin County Human Services Agency.

The Yadkin County Human Services Agency is working closely with state and other local officials to prepare for any potential cases of corona virus, or COVID-19. Agencies are getting daily guidance from state officials in regards to testing, tracking, and reporting of any cases within Yadkin County. Regular guidance has been received and shared with local providers. These types of responses are outlined in agency plans, which are updated regularly and as needed based on the event or guidance from state officials. The Agency has had team meetings to discuss information shared by partners and outline any plans where more than one agency may be involved. The steps being taken are to prevent the spread of the disease as much as possible.

The recommendation from the Agency includes: proper hand washing, staying home if you are sick or feel unwell, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow if possible. If you use a tissue, make sure you are washing your hands or using hand sanitizer after each use. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Items that are touched often, or appear to be soiled, should be cleaned and disinfected. Social distancing is also a good tool to use to help prevent the spread of disease. If you are able, avoid larger groups, events, or outings. Do not visit places or people who are medically fragile such as long term care facilities or nursing homes.

If you would like more information, the Human Services Agency suggests getting this from trusted sources such as the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) or the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Please visit the following websites: NC DHHS COVID-19 website: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

If anyone would like more information or have questions, please feel free to contact Jessica Wall, Assistant Director, at 336-849-7588 or jwall@yadkincountync.gov.

Additional details about the local impacts of Corona virus will be reported at www.yadkinripple.com as they become available.

Human Service Agency shares planning efforts, guidance and education