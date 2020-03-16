Schools closed, large gatherings cancelled

Items such as hand sanitizer are no longer on shelves at local stores and some retailers are implementing limits on the number of certain items customers can purchase due to the Corona virus. - Some area churches were empty Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of Corona virus. - An illustration of the Corona virus Covid 19. -

The impacts of what is now being called a global pandemic are being seen across Yadkin County. On Saturday N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced the closure of all schools due to the threat of the Corona Virus, also known as Covid 19. The CDC has announced even stricter guidelines in regards to what is being called social distancing measures. The CDC now recommends that all gatherings of more than 50 people be cancelled for the next eight weeks.

In regard to Yadkin County Schools closure, Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said today would be a teacher work day and teachers would be preparing at-home learning activities for students.

“We do plan to provide instructional materials for students, both online and paper/pencil. Teachers are working today to upload learning activities online and preparing learning materials that we will get to students. We had anticipated a potential closure and had started preparing materials last week for our K-8 students to take home and had advised high school teachers to upload learning activities since high school students have Chromebooks. However, since schools were closed today we will work to distribute these things throughout the week,” Martin said.

On Tuesday, Yadkin County Schools will roll out a feeding program to provide meals to students during the closure.

“We will offer meals to students and anyone ages 1-18. We plan to have food sites at various locations around Yadkin County. The determination of those sites has not been finalized yet but will be later today and a message will go out to parents letting them know,” Martin said.

The Yadkin Family YMCA, along with all other branches of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, announced in a press release late Sunday that they would be closed until March 29.

“As we navigate these challenges ahead, please know that we never make a decision to close Y facilities in haste,” said Stan Law, President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. “The health, safety, and well-being of our members, program participants, and staff is of the utmost importance in these unprecedented and ever changing circumstances. And in an effort to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus, we feel this is the most socially responsible decision to make for our communities and our neighbors.”

“These are unprecedented times and we are in uncharted waters,” added Law. “We are working with local officials to see how the Y can be a resource to those that need it most. It is also our intention to resume all normal in-branch YMCA of Northwest North Carolina operations as soon as it is safe for our members, staff, and program participants. We know how much our YMCA and the membership and programs we deliver mean to our members and program participants, and how important they are to overall community health. In the meantime, we look forward to offering some virtual wellness options, as well as some activities to do with your children and as a family.”

The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and Willingham Performing Arts Academy (WPAA) will be suspending events and classes for the coming weeks, said Director Sarah Smith. The Fireside Collective concert and play “Blythe Spirit” are among the events being cancelled or postponed. As of now, the Bistro cafe remains open, though that could change, Smith said. The Bistro does offer some grab and go and delivery options. Smith said she did plan to create a online gallery of the art work currently on display as a way to keep people connected to the arts during this unusual time.

Additional details on the local impact of Covid 19 will be reported at yadkinripple.com as they become available.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Items such as hand sanitizer are no longer on shelves at local stores and some retailers are implementing limits on the number of certain items customers can purchase due to the Corona virus. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_60573634337__1D87A36B-800A-4C14-85C0-57953B7D0380.jpeg Items such as hand sanitizer are no longer on shelves at local stores and some retailers are implementing limits on the number of certain items customers can purchase due to the Corona virus. Some area churches were empty Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of Corona virus. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_89919059_10108666690564557_841155824364552192_o.jpg Some area churches were empty Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of Corona virus. An illustration of the Corona virus Covid 19. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_download.jpg An illustration of the Corona virus Covid 19.