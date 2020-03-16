Town Halls to limit person to person contact

Yadkin County municipalities are making changes to their schedules due to ongoing coronavirus threat, though the town of Jonesville as well as the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners still held their regularly scheduled meetings on Monday.

“We will conduct our business as efficiently as possible and limit contact with one another,” Jonesville Town Manager Michael Pardue said Monday ahead of the evening meeting.

“The Town of Jonesville’s top priority is and always will be the safety and security of the community,” Pardue added. “We are taking the current spread of COVID-19 very seriously and are working closely with Yadkin County and other local partners in monitoring this situation. While there have been some changes to Town programming, all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure that all Town essential services are provided during this evolving situation.

“All residents are encouraged to conduct payments with the Town utilizing its online feature at https://www.jonesvillenc.gov/ , utilizing our drive thru at Town Hall, depositing payments in our payment drop box beside of the drive thru or by calling the Town offices at 336-835-3426 and making payments over the phone during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) All residents are encouraged to conduct other business with the Town, where possible, by calling the Town offices at 336-835-3426 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)”

Boonville officials posted the following on its Facebook page along with a phone message sent to town residents, “The Town of Boonville has made some changes to the operations of Town Hall for at least the next two weeks in conjunction with the Governor’s changes in regards to the coronavirus. Town Hall will be open during its normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, however payments and other transactions will be done through a payment window behind the drop box in the drive thru. The lobby area will be closed. If you are experiencing any flu like symptoms we request that you either make your utility payment by placing it in the drop box or utilize our telephone payment service. Otherwise your payment will be taken at the payment window. Thank you for your cooperation during this time.”

The town of Yadkinville has announced that it will postpone or reschedule all meetings of the Board of Commissioners, including public hearings, special called meetings and other appointed town boards in the next 30 days. All Town facilities will be closed to the public. The drive-through window at Town Hall will be open for citizens. All water accounts that are due to be cut off for non-payment will be suspended for 30 days.

“We are committed to protecting the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens,” said Mayor Eddie Norman in a press release.

As of press time on Wednesday morning, both the East Bend Town Hall and Yadkin County offices had not announced any changes to their schedules or operations. County Manager Lisa Hughes did say that additional cleaning measures were in place.

“All of our cleaning has been stepped up to include wiping down doors, etc. With all of the changes in guidance from the CDC, it may change any time,” Hughes said.

Additional information on local closings and other preventive measures regarding the coronavirus will be posted at www.yadkinripple.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_breaking-news-1-8.jpg