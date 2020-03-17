Two Yadkin residents tested negative for COVID-19

A graphic of the Coronavirus. -

YADKINVILLE — The results were negative for two patients in Yadkin County who were tested last week for the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, said Jessica Wall, Assistant Director of Health and Human Services for Yadkin County.

As of 10:15 a.m. today, 33 cases of the virus have been reported in the state. Two of those cases are in neighboring Forsyth County.

The following health alert information was posted to the Yadkin County website on March 13:

“The Yadkin County Human Services Agency is working closely with state and other local officials in preparation for any potential cases of corona virus, or COVID-19. Agency offices are receiving regular, daily guidance from state officials in regards to testing, tracking, and reporting of any cases within the County. Regular guidance has been received and shared with local community clinicians. These types of responses are outlined in agency plans and protocols, which are updated regularly and as needed based on the event or guidance from state officials. The Agency has had team meetings to discuss information shared by partners and outline any plans or protocols where more than one agency may be involved or affected.

Any persons under investigation will be asked to self-monitor from home until the test results have be received. If someone does test positive, an isolation order may be appropriate and contact tracing will take place. Recommendations from the Agency to prevent spread include: properly and adequately washing hands, staying home if you are sick for feel unwell, covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow if possible. If you use a tissue, make sure you are washing your hands or using hand sanitizer after each use. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Items that are frequently touched, or appeared to be soiled, should be cleaned and disinfected. Social distancing is also a good tool to use when preventing the spread of disease. If you are able, avoid larger groups, events, or outings. Do not visit places or people who are medically fragile such as long term care facilities or nursing homes.

If you would like more information, the Human Services Agency recommends getting this from reputable sources such as the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) or the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To get more information from these sources, please visit the following websites:

NC DHHS COVID-19 website: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

