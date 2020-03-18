Noise complaints, coronavirus updates at County meeting

Two Yadkin County residents spoke about two unrelated noise complaints during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners.

“We’ve been having three main issues with our neighbors regrading loud music, loud vehicles and loud guns being shot,” said Daniel Dorn of Rudy Road.

Dorn said the sounds were causing him a loss of sleep as well as other family members.

Evans was returning to the board to share his complaint, having first spoken on the topic in public comments in March of 2019.

“I’d like to check with you on what progress you’ve done on revising the [noise] ordinance or putting some teeth in the ordinance. Right now the officers state they can’t do nothing except say ‘please turn down your music.’ This is a serious problem.

“The other part is the dog,” Evans continued. “One of your officers had to shoot a dog, I don’t know if you are aware of it. When dogs run together, take my word for it, they get mean. Your officer had to dispatch it.”

At the close of Monday’s meeting each of the Commissioners expressed concern for Dorn and Evans’ situations but seemed unsure if or how they could help.

“They really ain’t nothing we can do I don’t think,” said Commissioner Marion Welborn.

“I’m a huge proponent of personal freedom, but I’m also a huge proponent of personal responsibility,” added County Chairman Kevin Austin. “Their neighbors need to exercise some restraint and respect the people around them. What we can do — it is very difficult —but it’s not something I’m not willing to consider. We’ll continue talking about this, talk with the Sheriff about these particular instances, what they are and ways they might be dealt with. I hope they both understand that we are concerned. We want everyone in our county to live peacefully.”

Following Monday’s meeting, County Manager Lisa Hughes said the board had reviewed the noise ordinance after Evans’ last request during public comments last year.

“At that time and I had conversations with Mr. Evans and the Sheriff. The Board’s review indicated that no changes were needed,” Hughes said. “Both Mr. Evans and Mr. Dorn had discussions with the Sheriff last night. He is looking into both issues.”

During the brief board action portion of Monday’s meeting, the board approved a lease payment to the Mackie family for the old Speer Bridge Solid Waste site. County Manager Lisa Hughes said it had come to her attention the payments from January, February and March of 2019 had not been paid.

Also approved on Monday was a proclamation celebrating the 250th anniversary of the establishment of Surry County, of which Yadkin, Forsyth and Stokes were once a part.

Following a closed session on Monday, the board was expected to recess and plans to reconvene on Wednesday at which time they may consider an emergency declaration for the county due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

Hughes noted that two people in Yadkin County had tested negative for the new virus and three more were being tested. She said the plan is to add that information to the County website so that residents may view it and stay up to date on the situation. Hughes spent a few moments explaining the testing procedure.

Patients who are not feeling well and going to their local doctors are first tested for flu, Hughes explained. If that test comes back negative they are then tested for coronavirus in order to rule that out.

“When they administer that [coronavirus] test it gets reported to the [County] Medical Clinic from there the test is sent to the State lab and that takes a few days to come. [If it comes back positive] that is when it is presumptive coronavirus and from there it goes to the CDC to be confirmed,” said Hughes.

It was noted in the meeting that the County has a coronavirus task force which includes Hughes as well as Human Health and Services Director and Assistant Director Kim Harrell and Jessica Wall, EMS Director Keith Vestal and Assistant EMS Director Chris Bolden. The team has been meeting daily.

“People talk about it as being no worse than the flu, but when there’s something we can do, we need to it,” said Austin, during closing comments. “I think about my 85-year old father. He would be very susceptible with his health conditions to this thing and I would hope that everyone around him would exercise some precautions. This is another area for me of personal freedom and personal responsibility.”

