Local businesses make changes

The following local and area businesses have made changes to their business hours and practices due to COVID-19.

Yadkinville

• The Center Bistro in Yadkinville is offering single carry out orders as well as a Grab & Go cooler stocked with ready-made meals. These orders are placed by call-in only, no in-person orders or diners allowed.

• Little Richards is accepting call-in and online orders, as well as offering curbside pickup upon request.

• Country Cups Cafe is operating with normal business hours: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sundays closed. The dining room is closed but curbside pickup is available.

Jonesville

• Bojangles is accepting call-in and carry-out orders at the front register, as well as continually offering service at the drive-thru during their regular business hours. The dining room will be closed to all guests.

• Theo’s had not finalized plans as of press time, but they will be posted online when available.

• Sixty-Seven Pizza is planning to still accept call-in orders for carry-out service only. They will open at 11 a.m., but close at 9 p.m., one hour earlier than usual. This plan may be changed by management after day-to-day monitoring.

• Aloha Nails is still open with normal operating hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Appointments are preferred and can be made online and by phone. Walk-ins are still welcome, but capacity is capped at 20 guests. Seniors receive priority service. Gift cards are also available online and with curbside pickup.

Elkin

• As protectors of public health, food and property, Rid-A-Bug takes our role in safeguarding your quality of life very seriously. We strongly encourage everyone to follow the advice set forth by the US Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) and our government leaders.

As of March 17, 2020, Rid- A- Bug Exterminating will be operating on a normal, uninterrupted service, commercial and/or emergency services, etc. If you have questions about your routine service please call 800-682-5901.

• All Local Dollar General Stores are encouraging the public to allow the first hour of each day be dedicated to senior citizens to shop. Regular business hours for now.

• Walmart in Elkin – 24 hour service reduced: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Order online and pickup is recommended for safety.

• Chick-Fil-A Elkin– Regular drive thru, mobile order drive thru and mobile order carry out are available in the drive-thru. Normal operating hours, Monday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Closed Sundays.

• Mazzini’s- Call in order to 336-526-7400 and call upon arrival to give your marked parking space number for pickup in parking lot only. Temporary hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. closed Sunday. Cash preferred and expedites service.

• Friendship Speedway – March 21 and 28 races have been postponed. Stay tuned to Facebook for further developments.

• Skull Camp will be open every day 12 – 7 p.m. Offering take-out and local delivery on food, beer and wine. Call 336-258-8124 to place your order.

Mount Airy

• 13 Bones is offering family meals to-go. Order 48 hours in advance and pick up at their pick-up window.

From Downtown Merchants:

• Scarlet Begonias is closed, but offering online and curbside.

• Merchants that are going to be open normal business hours:

Mayberry Antique Mall

The Rustic Tribe

Creative Sewing – offering curbside pickup and free shipping

Mayberry Trading Post – in addition, also offering curbside pickup, free shipping and delivery. Facebook shop also.

Poppy’s Designer Resale Boutique

The Venue

Bear Creek Gifts

Pages Coffee and Bookstore – also offering curbside pickup

Olde Mill Mill Music – also offering curbside pickup and shipping

Kazoku – also offering curbside service

Mt. Airy Tractor Toyland

The Dapper Hound

Mayberry Market & Souvenirs

Welcome Home Decor & Gifts -also offering curbside pickup and shipping

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History- All programs have been cancelled through end of March, but museum is open regular hours.