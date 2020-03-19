Yadkin County Board adopts resolutions in support of businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

Though Surry County and the town of Yadkinville have declared a state of emergency as a preemptive measure in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Yadkin County has not yet taken that step. County Chairman Kevin Austin said that Federal and State actions are all that is needed at this time.

“We will likely only issue an SOE if things change drastically,” Austin said.

The Board has, however, adopted a resolution showing their support for businesses and restaurants impacted by the crisis.

That resolution states, “Whereas, March 17, 2020 the Governor of North Carolina issued Executive Order No. 118 limiting the operations of restaurants and bars in response to the Coronavirus (COVlD—19); and Whereas, the Governor of North Carolina issued Executive Order No. 116 on March 10, 2020 declaring a State of Emergency to address COVlD-19; and Whereas, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020; and Whereas, The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners acknowledges the dangers associated with COVlD-l9; and Whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its deep commitment to protecting the liberty and freedom of Yadkin County citizens during the public health crisis; and Whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners recognizes local restaurants and businesses are crucial to the economy; and Whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent for Yadkin County to stand behind local businesses recognizing their importance in the local economy. Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners declares its support for local businesses and restaurants in Yadkin County. Adopted the 18th day of March 2020 by the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners.”

