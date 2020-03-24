Yadkin County issues resolution urging no statewide shelter in place order

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday urging Governor Roy Cooper not to issue a statewide shelter in place order. Cooper, in a press conference on Monday, announced that additional businesses must close as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday and banned gatherings of more than 50 people. Cooper has not yet taken the step that 17 states, as well as some counties and cities, have to order residents to stay at home unless they work in essential fields such as healthcare. The increasingly strict guidelines are being put in place around the nation in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus which has now caused 544 deaths nationwide with more than 44,183 cases reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.)

The resolution issued by Yadkin Commissioners on Tuesday states that a shelter at home order would be “extremely detrimental” to the Yadkin County economy.

The resolution states, “Whereas, there are 100 Counties in North Carolina and while there are similarities among them, each County has its own unique demographics and issues; and whereas, the Governor of North Carolina issued executive order no. 116 on march 10, 2020 declaring a state of emergency to address covid-19 as the world health organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) A global pandemic on March 11, 2020; and whereas, on March 23, 2020 hospitals in North Carolina submitted a letter to the Governor of North Carolina asking him to immediately order a ”shelter in place”; and whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners acknowledges the public health dangers associated with COVID—19, which can reach all 100 counties in North Carolina, affecting each one differently; and whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners recognizes the negative impact COVID-19 has had on the economy of the United States of America, North Carolina and Yadkin County; and whereas, the third largest employer within Yadkin County has already temporarily laid-off 500 employees as a result of ”shelter in place” orders in other states across the country; and whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners acknowledges that a ”shelter in place” order would be extremely detrimental to the economy of Yadkin County, which had already suffered due to COVID-19; and whereas, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners again wishes to express its deep commitment to protecting the liberty and freedom of Yadkin County citizens and businesses during this public health crisis; and whereas, North Carolina general statute 166—a gives authority to a county or municipality to locally and individually issue a ”shelter in place” order under issuance of a state of emergency; now, therefore, be it resolved that the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners urges the Governor of North Carolina not to issue a statewide ”shelter in place” order and allow counties and municipalities to exercise their authority to make the best decisions for their individual counties and municipalities.”

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported as yet in Yadkin County.